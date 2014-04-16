NEW YORK, April 16 Online food delivery service
GrubHub settled a probe by the New York state attorney general
on Wednesday by agreeing to not to charge fees that would allow
it to make money off customers' tips.
The agreement with the state attorney general requires
GrubHub Inc to make sure that the fees it charges
restaurants for its service, which allows customers to order
meals online, does not sap tips from delivery people or other
workers.
"Our settlement with GrubHub changes a billing formula that
may have been used by restaurants to shortchange workers out of
their hard-earned tips," New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman said in a statement. GrubHub's current and past
contracts may have affected thousands of delivery workers, he
said.
The agreement emerged from a February 2013 investigation
launched into Seamless, a former competitor to GrubHub before
the two merged last year. The investigation found that the
company charged restaurants a fee not just on the costs of food
and drink but also on how much customers tipped.
New York labor laws ban restaurants or other related
companies from keeping any portion of a worker's extra pay, but
Seamless' billing arrangement potentially encouraged restaurants
not to pay workers their full tips, the statement said.
Wednesday's agreement will require all future GrubHub
contracts to use a tip-free fee schedule.
"We are happy that this matter has been resolved and view
this as an opportunity to expand on our contribution to the New
York independent restaurant community," GrubHub said in a
statement.
