NEW YORK May 1 A transition that involves an
overhaul of U.S. mortgage agencies Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac might take more than five years, depending
on the severity of proposed changes, an official at Federal
Housing Finance Agency said on Monday.
If there were a "very radical" reform of the two
government-sponsored enterprises, which the government took
control of in 2008 during the global credit crisis, "we need
more time" for the transition, said Robert Ryan, special advisor
and acting deputy director at the FHFA, which regulates Fannie
and Freddie, at a conference sponsored by the Mortgage Bankers
Association.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)