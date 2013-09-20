By Jane Sutton
GUANTANAMO BAY U.S. NAVAL BASE, Cuba, Sept 20 (Reuters) -
T he U.S. military is laying an undersea fiber-optic cable line
to connect its Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba with Florida,
and could someday extend it to the rest of Cuba, a Defense
Department official testified on Friday at the war crimes
tribunal.
Ronald Bechtold, chief information officer at the Pentagon,
said the cable line project would be finished in about two years
and vastly improve communications between the naval base and the
United States.
Telephone and internet communications on the base are
primitive and the signals are relayed to and from the United
States by satellite, which causes delays.
Completing the undersea cable "would benefit the entire
base," Bechtold told the court.
"It's going to be for the entire island in anticipation that
one day they'll be able to extend it into mainland Cuba," he
added.
Relations between the United States and communist-run Cuba
have been frozen since soon after Cuba's 1959 revolution led by
Fidel Castro, and Washington has maintained economic sanctions
on Cuba for more than half a century.
The 45-square-mile (116-square-km) Guantanamo base was
established in 1903, long before relations between the United
States and Cuba soured. It is completely isolated from the rest
of Cuba and is surrounded by a fence line guarded by U.S.
Marines on one side and Cuban soldiers on the other.
Bechtold did not say where in Florida the undersea cable
would connect and did not comment on its capacity except to say:
"It'll be a gigantic bundle. It'll be a big cable."
A $40 million contract was recently put out for bids, a U.S.
Southern Command spokesman said. A company would be selected by
January to lay the cable and it was due to be operation in early
2016, said Lieutenant Commander Ron Flanders at Southern
Command.
The cable was projected to pay for itself in seven years,
replacing the expensive satellite service, he said, adding it
was strictly intended for use by the U.S. military and other
federal agencies at the base.
Until recently, the entire island of Cuba was dependent on
satellite for excruciatingly slow internet access, but a much
anticipated fiber-optic cable link to Venezuelan was activated
in January, said Doug Madory of global internet analysis firm
Renesys. Another cable came online in May linking the island to
Jamaica, he added.
The island does not have broadband internet access and
barely 20 per cent of Cubans have access to a limited,
government-run intranet.
Bechtold's testimony came during a pretrial hearing for five
suspected al Qaeda operatives charged in the U.S. war crimes
tribunal at Guantanamo with plotting the hijacked plane attacks
that killed nearly 3,000 people in the United States on Sept.
11, 2001.
Defense lawyers said problems with the military computer
network they use to prepare case documents had made it difficult
to do their jobs and they were not confident the system was
secure enough to safeguard confidential documents.
