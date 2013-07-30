(Updates with confirmation from Moran's spokeswoman)
July 30 The "Fifty Shades of Grey" series of
erotic novels are the favorite reading material among
"high-value" prisoners at the Guantanamo detention camp in Cuba,
a U.S. congressman said.
Representative Jim Moran of Virginia was among congressional
delegates who last week toured Camp 7, the top-security facility
that holds more than a dozen "high-value" prisoners, including
five men charged with plotting the Sept. 11 attacks on the
United States in 2001.
"Rather than the Koran, the book that is requested most by
the (Camp 7 detainees) is 'Fifty Shades of Grey.' They've read
the entire series," Moran said in an account first published by
the Huffington Post and confirmed to Reuters by Moran's
spokeswoman.
"I guess there's not much going on, these guys are going
nowhere, so what the hell."
Moran, who favors shutting down the detention camp on the
Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, said he learned about the book's
popularity while touring Camp 7 with the base commander and
deputy base commander, the head medical official and the officer
in charge of that camp.
A military spokesman said he could not discuss details of
Camp 7, whose inmates were held in secret CIA prisons before
being sent to Guantanamo in 2006.
"We don't discuss our high-value detainees except in the
most generic terms. Further, we do not discuss the assertions
made by members of Congress," said Lieutenant Colonel Samuel
House, a spokesman for the prison camp.
Overall Guantanamo holds 166 men rounded up in
counter-terrorism operations. Some prisoners are on a hunger
strike to protest their indefinite detention.
Journalists are not allowed to visit that part of the
detention camp but can tour the other prisons and the library
that provides books, magazines and DVDs to all 166 captives.
During a visit last week, Reuters saw an eclectic mix of
books in numerous languages, from religious tomes to Star Trek
novelizations, Agatha Christie mysteries, stress reduction
workbooks and the Greek classic "The Odyssey."
Also on offer is "The Hunger Games," according to a
librarian who goes by the nickname Zorro. "We have the movie and
the book too," he said.
Guantanamo librarians have said in the past that they screen
reading material for sexual content, even blacking out photos of
scantily clad women in the advertisements in sports magazines.
