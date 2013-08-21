By Jane Sutton
| GUANTANAMO BAY U.S. NAVAL BASE, Cuba
GUANTANAMO BAY U.S. NAVAL BASE, Cuba, Aug 21 (Reuters) -
P rison guards gave one of the alleged 9/11 conspirators a copy
of the erotic novel "Fifty Shades of Grey," according to a
defense lawyer who suggested on Wednesday that the unwanted gift
was part of a campaign aimed at discrediting his client.
U.S. Representative Jim Moran of Virginia caused a sensation
last month when he returned from a visit to the Guantanamo Bay
Naval Base and quoted guards as saying the soft-porn "Grey"
novels were the most-requested reading material among the
prison's highest-profile inmates.
It was unclear where the books came from since the detainee
library doesn't stock the series, a romance trilogy by British
author E.L. James that has topped best-seller lists around the
world.
Defense attorney James Connell said his client, Ammar al
Baluchi, showed up in court with a copy that he said had been
given to him by guards on Monday night.
Baluchi had never heard of the book until he read news
accounts of Moran's comments and mistakenly thought it was
titled "Thirty Shades of Grey," Connell said.
"You'll never believe what the guards gave to me," Connell
quoted Baluchi as saying.
Baluchi didn't want the book and gave it to Connell, who
said it would stay locked in his safe until he could turn it
over to the legal adviser for Camp 7. That maximum-security
facility holds about a dozen captives previously held in CIA
custody, including Baluchi and four other defendants charged in
the 9/11 attacks.
Connell said giving the book to his client was either a
practical joke gone too far or "some kind of disinformation
campaign."
The congressman's allegations that the defendants preferred
the "Grey" novels to the Koran ran counter to the pious image
portrayed when they kneel on the courtroom floor to pray at
regular intervals.
Detention camp officials had no comment and have repeatedly
said they cannot discuss anything related to Camp 7 and those
who live there.
But a lawyer for another 9/11 defendant, Ramzi bin al Shibh,
said they had commented quickly enough when his client
complained about the lunch service and left court on Tuesday
afternoon.
A camp spokesman said bin al Shibh had objected to the
absence of olives and honey with his meal. Defense lawyer James
Harrington called that an attempt to inaccurately portray bin al
Shibh as someone who "blew up over very trivial issues."
He also accused camp officials of "trying to paint a
picture of our clients that's clearly not accurate."
Baluchi and bin al Shibh are among five prisoners charged
with training and funding the 9/11 hijackers. A weeklong
pretrial hearing in the death penalty case is scheduled to
continue through Friday.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)