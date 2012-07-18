* Defendant excluded from hearing
* Accused of deadly bombing of USS Cole
* Court in recess until Thursday
By Jane Sutton
GUANTANAMO BAY U.S. NAVAL BASE, Cuba, July 18 A
Guantanamo war crimes tribunal judge held a closed hearing with
lawyers on Wednesday to discuss a defense request to see secret
evidence against a prisoner charged with orchestrating the
deadly October 2000 attack on the warship USS Cole.
Defendant Abd al Rahim al Nashiri, who could face the death
penalty if convicted of terrorism, murder and other crimes, was
excluded from the pretrial hearing at the Guantanamo Bay U.S.
Naval base in Cuba.
The alleged al Qaeda chieftain is accused of recruiting and
supplying two suicide bombers who rammed a boat full of
explosives into the side of the USS Cole in the Yemeni port of
Aden in October 2000. The blast killed 17 sailors and crippled
the ship.
Nashiri's lawyers asked that prosecutors be ordered to turn
over two batches of evidence that have been classified as secret
Before he could hear arguments on that request, the judge
held a private hearing with the lawyers to determine whether any
part of it could be discussed in open court without jeopardizing
national security.
The judge, prosecutors and defense lawyers all have
government clearances to view Top Secret information but the
defendant does not. He was not even brought from his cell to the
high-security courthouse on Wednesday.
The hearing ended after about 90 minutes. No explanation was
given and a Pentagon spokesman said the transcript would remain
sealed.
"“Court is in recess until tomorrow morning," said a
Pentagon spokesman, Army Lieutenant Colonel Todd Breasseale.
The Guantanamo tribunals were first established by President
George W. Bush to try foreign captives on terrorism charges
outside the regular U.S. military and civilian courts. The U.S.
Supreme Court struck down the first version as unconstitutional
in 2006, Congress created a new version later that year and then
revamped them under the Obama administration in 2009.
SECRET CIA PRISONS
The current incarnation of the tribunals carries the motto
“"Fairness, Transparency, Justice," on the official court
website. But the secrecy rules are so strict that defense
lawyers said they could not even describe generically what
evidence they had asked for.
Much of the secret material in the case is thought to
involve the time Nashiri spent in secret CIA prisons before he
was sent to Guantanamo in 2006. The CIA has acknowledged he was
subjected to the simulated drowning technique known as
waterboarding and that interrogators stripped him naked, put a
hood over his head and tried to scare him with a gun and a power
drill.
Since the law bans the use of evidence obtained through
torture and cruelty, defense attorneys plan to challenge
prosecution efforts to use Nashiri's statements against him.
“"You can assume that will be the subject of extensive
litigation," defense attorney Rick Kammen told journalists on
Tuesday evening.
He also said he expected that significant parts of the trial
would be closed to the public.
"“There may be some kabuki theater in which we all pretend
to be making the real argument but it will not be the real
argument," Kammen said.
Prosecutors said the trial would balance the defendant's
right to confront his accusers with the government's need to
protect national security, and said the secrecy classifications
would not be used to conceal wrongdoing.
“"Public confidence in these proceedings requires them to be
as transparent as possible, while also guaranteeing the accused
a fair trial and protecting other public interests under law,"
the chief prosecutor, Brigadier General Mark Martins, told
journalists on Tuesday evening.