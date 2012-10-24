* Defendant is accused of masterminding attack on USS Cole
* Man killed in drone strike was also called Cole mastermind
* Yemeni defendant could be executed if convicted
By Jane Sutton
GUANTANAMO BAY U.S. NAVAL BASE, Cuba, Oct 24 (Reuters) -
L awyers for a Guantanamo prisoner accused of masterminding the
deadly attack on the USS Cole asked on Wednesday for government
records about a U.S. drone strike that killed another man
identified as the mastermind of the attack.
The request came in a pretrial hearing in the case against
Yemeni defendant Abd al Rahim al Nashiri, who is accused of
sending suicide bombers to ram a boat full of explosives into
the hull of the USS Cole off Yemen in October 2000, causing a
blast that killed 17 U.S. sailors and injured dozens more.
Defense lawyers in the war crimes tribunal at the Guantanamo
Bay U.S. Naval base in eastern Cuba have asked for all U.S.
government records about the CIA drone strike that killed Qaed
Salim Sinan al Harithi, an alleged al Qaeda leader in northern
Yemen, in November 2002.
Several news accounts at the time said Harithi was targeted
because Washington believed he orchestrated the attack on the
Cole.
The documents outlining why Harithi was killed could bolster
the defense in Nashiri's death penalty case, especially if they
showed that any involvement on his part was lesser than that of
Harithi, defense attorney Rick Kammen argued.
"Mr. al Harithi was so much more culpable that he was
sentenced to death by the United States without benefit of
trial," Kammen said.
One of the prosecutors, Navy Commander Andrea Lockhart, said
the government had already turned over all the documents it
considered relevant, or was in the process of doing so.
Kammen said a court order from the judge might prompt a more
diligent search for records about the drone strike, suggesting
the CIA might not have turned over all those in its possession.
The judge, Army Colonel James Pohl, did not indicate whether he
would issue the order but seemed agreeable.
"Is there any harm to look again for this one?" he asked
prosecutors.
FACING DEATH PENALTY
Nashiri, 47, is an alleged al Qaeda chieftain charged with
murder and attempted murder in violation of the laws of war,
conspiracy, treachery, destruction of property, causing serious
bodily harm and terrorism. He could face the death penalty if
convicted.
A clean-shaven man with short-cropped black hair, he wore a
gray blazer and white tunic and trousers to the hearing and
listened through earphones to an Arabic-English interpreter.
Nashiri skipped Tuesday's court session. The judge ordered
him to attend on Wednesday to ensure he understood that his
defense could suffer if he was not there to assist.
Nashiri said the chains used during transport from his cell
to the court building were painful and aggravated his bad back.
"Security must have a limit," he told the judge. "I do
intend to attend all future sessions. But if the guards do not
treat me better, I have the right not to come. I let the world
know that the judge sentenced me to death because I didn't show
up to court due to chains. Thank you."
His lawyers said the chains "re-traumatize" him and remind
him of the torture he endured while shackled in secret CIA
prisons before he was brought to Guantanamo in 2006.
The U.S. government has acknowledged that Nashiri was
waterboarded and that interrogators deprived him of sleep,
threatened his family, blindfolded him and revved a power drill
next to his head, among other things.
The defense lawyers said that although Nashiri could be
executed if convicted, the outcome of the trial may not matter
since the U.S. government has said it could detain Guantanamo
prisoners indefinitely even if they are acquitted at trial.
"He's going to die in Guantanamo either way. It's just a
question of when," Kammen told journalists before the hearing.