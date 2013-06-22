By Jane Sutton
| GUANTANAMO BAY U.S. NAVAL BASE, Cuba, June 21
Arabic-English interpreter confused the al Qaeda magazine
Inspire with the gentlemen's magazine Esquire during a pretrial
hearing in the Guantanamo war crimes tribunal on Friday.
The mix-up came in a hearing for five prisoners who could
face execution if convicted of launching the Sept. 11, 2001,
hijacked plane attacks that killed 2,976 people and propelled
the United States into a global war against al Qaeda.
A week-long hearing has focused on whether military and
intelligence agents at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base
snooped into legal documents and attorney-client conversations
that are supposed to be confidential. Defense attorneys said
stringent restrictions on their communications had interfered
with their attempts to prepare a defense.
The outgoing legal adviser for the Guantanamo detention
operation, Navy Captain Thomas Welsh, testified that
attorney-client mail was carefully screened to prevent the
introduction of physical and informational contraband. He said
the rules were tightened after a defense lawyer tried to send a
copy of Inspire magazine to one of the defendants.
"I'm told that the translation is wrong," interrupted
defense attorney Cheryl Bormann, who was not the source of the
intercepted magazine.
She said the interpreter translating Welsh's testimony for
the defendants had identified the contraband publication to them
as Esquire. That magazine describes its focus as "beautiful
women, men's fashion, best music, drink recipes."
Inspire magazine bills itself as the publication of
Yemeni-based group al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and
famously published an article titled, "Make a bomb in the
kitchen of your mom." The United States considers it a
propaganda and recruitment vehicle for the group, and killed its
editor in a drone strike in Yemen last year.
After the interpreter apologized, an attorney for Pakistani
defendant Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the
Sept. 11 attacks, suggested that Inspire might contain relevant
information.
"Do you know that al Qaeda is alleged to be a co-conspirator
in this case? Did you reflect on the fact that many of these
materials would be related to the defense?" asked defense
attorney David Nevin, who also was not the source of the
magazine.
Welsh said he was more concerned with Inspire's
encouragement of attacks on U.S. personnel.
Mohammed and his four co-defendants are charged with crimes
including conspiracy, hijacking and murder and are expected to
go to trial in late 2014 at the earliest.
(Editing by Peter Cooney)