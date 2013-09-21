By Jane Sutton
| GUANTANAMO BAY U.S. NAVAL BASE, Cuba, Sept 20
T he judge in the Guantanamo war crimes tribunal recessed a
weeklong hearing in the Sept. 11 conspiracy case on Friday
evening without ruling on a defense request to halt future
hearings until Pentagon computer problems are fixed.
The judge, Army Colonel James Pohl, said he would issue a
decision "in due course." The next pretrial hearing in the death
penalty case against five suspected al Qaeda conspirators is
scheduled to start on Oct. 22 at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval
Base in Cuba.
The chief defense counsel for the war crimes tribunal
testified this week that using the Wi-Fi connection at Starbucks
was a better bet than risking putting confidential defense
documents on a glitch-prone Pentagon computer network.
Defense lawyers said their work files had been lost or
altered, their emails had been disrupted and that outside
monitors had access to documents the lawyers are ethically bound
to keep confidential.
"My request is that we stop until we have a computer system
that works and that functions and that you not force us to go
forward with one hand tied behind our back. It's not fair, it's
too big a case," said attorney David Nevin, who represents the
alleged mastermind of the hijacked planes plot, Khalid Sheikh
Mohammed. "We cannot practice law under the way the system
operates now."
Network security issues dominated the hearing for the five
defendants, who could be executed if convicted of conspiring
with al Qaeda, hijacking commercial jetliners and murdering
2,976 people on Sept. 11, 2001.
The chief defense lawyer ordered the defense teams in April
to stop putting confidential documents on their military
computer system. They have since been loading documents on
government-issued external hard drives, transferring them to
their personal laptops and filing them via public Wi-Fi at
coffee shops near their Washington-area offices.
'BORDERING ON RECKLESS'
The Defense Department's chief information officer, Ronald
Bechtold, said that "Starbucks solution" could allow malware to
be introduced into the Pentagon network when the external drives
were reconnected to the system.
"I consider that frankly very, very risky behavior, in fact
bordering on reckless," Bechtold said.
The judge seemed to agree, telling the defense lawyers,
"Your work-around system is less secure than the system you
rejected."
Technical experts testified that some of the problems
stemmed from a switch in email systems. Others were blamed on an
attempt to replicate lawyers' work on two separate networks, one
in the Washington area and one at the remote Guantanamo base.
Bechtold described in sometimes minute detail what had gone
wrong, blaming a combination of human error, miscommunication
and intermittently failing hardware that had since been
replaced.
Technical teams have proposed fixes that could take until
early next year to complete. They would involve isolating
defense data on separate servers and giving them technicians
with the expertise to audit the file logs and verify who had
access. The latter would be sworn to keep the defense work
secret.
Bechtold said he had only begun to understand some of the
problems when he visited the remote Guantanamo base this week.
"My experience down here this week has opened my eyes to some
things," he said.
Prosecutor Ed Ryan urged the judge to let the hearings go
forward to deal with motions filed before the network problems
surfaced early this year. He accused the defense of trying to
"hold this case hostage."
(Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Peter Cooney)