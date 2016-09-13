WASHINGTON, Sept 13 President Barack Obama's advisers would recommend he veto a bill in the House of Representatives that prohibits use of funds to transfer individuals detained at the Guantanamo Bay military prison to the United States or any foreign country, the White House said on Tuesday.

The bill was introduced in the House and is making its way through Congress. It faces a tough battle in the Senate. Operation of the prison "weakens our national security by draining resources, damaging our relationships with key allies and partners, and emboldening violent extremists," the White House said in a release. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Peter Cooney)