WASHINGTON, Sept 13 President Barack Obama's
advisers would recommend he veto a bill in the House of
Representatives that prohibits use of funds to transfer
individuals detained at the Guantanamo Bay military prison to
the United States or any foreign country, the White House said
on Tuesday.
The bill was introduced in the House and is making its way
through Congress. It faces a tough battle in the Senate.
Operation of the prison "weakens our national security by
draining resources, damaging our relationships with key allies
and partners, and emboldening violent extremists," the White
House said in a release.
