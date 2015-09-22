WASHINGTON The United States has transferred Abdul Shalabi, a detainee at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to the government of Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"The United States is grateful to the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its willingness to support ongoing U.S. efforts to close the Guantanamo Bay detention facility," the Pentagon said in a statement.

"The United States coordinated with the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ensure this transfer took place consistent with appropriate security and humane treatment measures," it said.

The Pentagon said 114 detainees remain at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility.

