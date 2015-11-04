The exterior of Camp Delta is seen at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

WASHINGTON The White House is considering all options in the effort to close the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday when asked whether the Obama administration would act without congressional approval.

Earnest said the White House still hopes to close the prison "in a timely manner." President Barack Obama had vowed to close Guantanamo, which holds 112 inmates suspected of terrorism, by the time he left office in 2017 but members of Congress have blocked the move.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey)