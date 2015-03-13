(Adds test details, quotes from company spokesman)
WASHINGTON, March 13 A U.S. regulator said on
Friday that testing on the guardrail most commonly used on U.S.
Interstate Highways indicates the product is safe, sparing
governments the huge cost of having to replace hundreds of
thousands of guardrail caps used nationwide.
Trinity Industries' ET-Plus guardrail system, banned
in some states, meets applicable criteria when its end piece is
set at a height of 31 inches, the Federal Highway Administration
said, summarizing the findings of four separate crash tests.
Last October jurors found Trinity liable for having failed
to tell the FHWA about changes it made in 2005 to the end
terminals, which are found at the ends of guardrails. The jury
handed down a $175 million verdict against the company over the
suspected design flaws in the safety system.
Safety advocates have said the guardrail heads, or caps,
could pierce crashing vehicles rather than absorb their impact,
putting occupants at risk of death or serious injury.
"The tests results we are sharing today are but one piece of
our extensive review of the performance of this device," Gregory
Nadeau, deputy administrator at the FHWA, said in a statement.
The cap attaches to the end of highway guardrails and is
designed to deflect the force of a vehicle hitting it to prevent
the guardrail from impaling the vehicle.
The FHWA analyzed the results of four crash tests with the
guardrail's cap set at 31 inches and the findings of an
independent expert in determining the guardrail meets state
criteria at that height. It had concluded in February that the
guardrail met the criteria at 27-3/4 inches, as well.
Trinity had stopped shipping the guardrail system in October
after the agency demanded crash tests be conducted.
Dallas-based Trinity Industries also hired Southwest
Research Institute, an independent facility, to test the
guardrails after a competitor filed a federal whistleblower
lawsuit claiming that modifications made by Trinity and not
reported to FHWA officials had led to five deaths and several
highway injuries.
"The ET Plus system has been successfully tested more times
than any product of its kind," Trinity spokesman Jeff Eller
said.
Although the FHWA said the guardrail meets state criteria,
it was still evaluating crash data as part of its safety review
and that it could decide additional testing is needed.
