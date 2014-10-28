Oct 28 A federal judge on Tuesday ordered
mediation in a lawsuit over a suspected design flaw in highway
guardrails made by Trinity Industries Inc, which
resulted last week in a $175 million jury verdict against the
company.
U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas
ordered Trinity and the whistleblower who brought the case to
attend mediation with Duke University Law Professor Francis
McGovern by Dec. 31.
The judge also said that "given the unique nature of this
litigation," McGovern can require representatives of the U.S.
Department of Justice and the Federal Highway Administration to
be involved in the mediation process.
On Oct. 20, jurors found Trinity liable for having failed to
tell the highway agency about changes it made in 2005 to rail
heads, which are found at the ends of guardrails.
Joshua Harman, the whistleblower and a Trinity competitor,
had claimed that the changes could cause guardrails to pierce
crashing vehicles rather than absorb their impact, putting
occupants at risk of death or serious injury.
Jurors on Oct. 20 found Trinity liable for defrauding the
government. Under the federal False Claims Act, the $175 million
verdict would be tripled to $525 million, which would be split
by the U.S. Treasury and Harman.
Trinity has said the verdict should not stand. Several U.S.
states have banned purchases of the Trinity product, known as
ET-Plus, and the Dallas-based company on Oct. 24 said it would
halt shipments for more crash testing.
Separately on Tuesday, Trinity reported a 50 percent
increase in third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders to
$149.4 million, or 90 cents per share, as revenue increased 41
percent to a record $1.56 billion. Analysts expected profit of
85 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The case is U.S. ex rel. Harman v. Trinity Industries Inc et
al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Texas, No.
12-00089.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Andrew
Hay)