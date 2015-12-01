NEW YORK Sekouba Konate, the general commander of the African Union's security force who served as Guinea's transitional president after a military coup in 2009, pleaded guilty in he United States on Tuesday to bulk cash smuggling and making false statements.

Konate, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 19.

