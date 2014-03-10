NEW YORK, March 10 A former adviser to mining company BSG Resources pleaded guilty on Monday in New York to a criminal obstruction charge in connection with a bribery investigation into mining rights in Guinea.

Frederic Cilins, a French national, pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing a criminal investigation in Manhattan federal court before U.S. District Judge William Pauley.

Cilins was arrested last April as part of a U.S. investigation under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act into possible illegal payments in Guinea and transfers of those payments into the United States. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Marguerita Choy)