CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on U.S. protectionism risk, lower oil prices
* TSX closes down 67.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,480.13
NEW YORK, March 10 A former adviser to mining company BSG Resources pleaded guilty on Monday in New York to a criminal obstruction charge in connection with a bribery investigation into mining rights in Guinea.
Frederic Cilins, a French national, pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing a criminal investigation in Manhattan federal court before U.S. District Judge William Pauley.
Cilins was arrested last April as part of a U.S. investigation under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act into possible illegal payments in Guinea and transfers of those payments into the United States. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* TSX closes down 67.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,480.13
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Jan 23 Saudi Arabia on Monday warned organisations in the kingdom to be on the alert for the Shamoon virus, which cripples computers by wiping their disks, as the labour ministry said it had been attacked and a chemicals firm reported a network disruption.