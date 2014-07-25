July 25 A former adviser to mining giant BSG
Resources was sentenced in New York federal court on Friday to
two years in prison for obstructing a criminal probe in
connection with a bribery investigation in Guinea.
Frederic Cilins, a French national, pleaded guilty in March
to one count of obstruction and admitted attempting to bribe
Mamadie Toure, a widow of deceased former Guinea President
Lansana Conte, so she would leave the United States to avoid
questioning by federal authorities.
Cilins was charged as part of a U.S. probe into potentially
illegal payments made to Guinean officials to secure rights to
one of the world's largest untapped iron ore deposits for BSG
Resources (BSGR), the mining arm of Israeli billionaire Beny
Steinmetz's conglomerate.
BSGR has denied any wrongdoing.