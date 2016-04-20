(Adds Carter urging funds for Iraq)
By Yeganeh Torbati
RIYADH, April 20 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash
Carter and his Gulf Arab counterparts met in Riyadh on Wednesday
to discuss ways to counter Iranian influence and fight the
Islamic State group, hours before President Barack Obama arrived
in Saudi Arabia.
Obama will meet Saudi King Salman before a summit with all
the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), also in
Riyadh, on Thursday, with shared security and defence issues
likely to dominate the agenda.
Obama and Carter will seek to reassure the GCC, which groups
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates
and Oman, that Washington still shares their interests and will
continue to ensure their security, U.S. officials have said.
In part, Carter aims to do so by helping them build up their
cyber, special operations and maritime capabilities, which U.S.
defence officials see as more effective in countering Iran than
their historical big spending on air power.
Carter and the GCC defence ministers agreed to cooperate in
building the GCC states' joint missile defence systems, and in
developing special forces, the bloc's Secretary General
Abdullatif al-Zayani said, but no new arms deals were announced.
Carter urged the GCC countries to donate funds for the
reconstruction of Sunni areas of Iraq including Anbar, Ramadi,
and Hit.
The GCC's mostly Sunni Muslim monarchies, with the exception
of Oman, see Shi'ite Iran as a threat to their security and say
its involvement in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen has fuelled
conflict and deepened sectarian divisions.
The White House shares their view that Tehran plays a
destabilising role, but has said it hopes to bring Iran and Gulf
Arab states to develop a "cold peace" in which their rivalry
does not further inflame smouldering Middle East tensions.
U.S. Army Lieutenant General Sean MacFarland, head of the
U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, briefed the group on
the campaign, and the commander of U.S. forces in the Middle
East General Joseph Votel briefed the group on Iran's activities
in the region.
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier
said Gulf states and the U.S. must "work together to confront
these challenges", the kingdom's state news agency reported.
FEARS AND ASSURANCES
However, last year's nuclear deal between Iran and world
powers including the United States was seen by Gulf Arabs as a
sign that Washington was making overtures to Tehran, and they
fear Obama also wants to reduce U.S. involvement in the region.
Strengthening the Gulf Arab states' military and security
capabilities has been part of Obama's reassurance in recent
years that he will support them. Washington has also given
behind-the-scenes assistance for the Saudi-led coalition
campaign in Yemen.
Talks on helping Gulf states build up their security
capacity feed into that. Improving their maritime capabilities,
for instance, would help them to interdict arms shipments that
Riyadh believes are being smuggled into Yemen by Iran.
Carter also arrived in Riyadh hoping to win pledges from
Gulf allies to help pay for the reconstruction of areas of Iraq
damaged by the fight against Islamic State, a hardline Sunni
Islamist group that seized parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014.
Iraq is struggling to fund an expensive fight against
Islamic State amid low oil prices, but even the wealthy Gulf
countries have had to enact spending limits or consider doing so
given their dependence on oil sales as a revenue source.
