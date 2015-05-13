By Jeff Mason
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 13 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Wednesday went out of his way to praise two of Saudi Arabia's
top leaders before meeting privately with them at the White
House and played down the absence of King Salman, who pulled out
of the visit last week.
"The United States and Saudi Arabia have an extraordinary
friendship and relationship that dates back to (President)
Franklin Roosevelt," Obama said at the start of the meeting with
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and Deputy Crown
Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office.
"We are continuing to build that relationship during a very
challenging time," he said.
Obama said they would discuss how to build on a ceasefire in
Yemen and work toward "an inclusive, legitimate government" in
Saudi Arabia's impoverished neighbor, where Iran-supported
Houthi rebels have been under attack by a Saudi-led coalition.
King Salman decided abruptly to skip the White House meeting
and a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council at the president's
Camp David retreat in Maryland outside Washington on Thursday.
The White House has sought to counter perceptions that his
absence was a snub that would undermine efforts to reassure the
region Washington remains committed to its security against
Iran.
U.S. officials have said the right leaders were attending
the summit, which they portrayed as a working meeting rather
than a symbolic get-together.
The Gulf Cooperation Council includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait,
Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.
The absence of many top Arab leaders, in addition to King
Salman, is viewed as a reflection of frustration with Obama's
pursuit of a nuclear deal with Iran and a perceived U.S. failure
to support opposition fighters in Syria.
The president called Saudi Arabia a critical partner in the
fight against Islamic State militants.
Obama highlighted his interactions with his two guests. "On
a personal level, my work and the U.S. government's work with
these two individuals ... on counterterrorism issues has been
absolutely critical to maintaining stability in the region but
also protecting the American people," Obama said.
Obama does not have private meetings on his public schedule
with the leaders from the other countries, although a dinner is
planned on Wednesday for the full group at the White House.
Crown Prince bin Nayef said his country attached great
importance to the "strategic and historic relationship" with the
United States.
(Editing by David Storey and James Dalgleish)