U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal (unseen) following a U.S.-Gulf Cooperation Council forum at the GCC secretariat in Riyadh March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

RIYADH Iran and six world powers will meet in Turkey on April 13-14 for a round of talks over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Saturday.

The previous such meeting took place in Istanbul in January 2011, when the two sides failed even to agree on an agenda.

Speaking alongside Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal on a visit to Riyadh, Clinton confirmed earlier speculation that negotiations would resume on April 13-14.

Western diplomats and analysts say that getting Tehran to stop the higher-level uranium enrichment it started two years ago will be a priority at the April talks.

Iran says it has a sovereign right to peaceful nuclear technology and has repeatedly rejected U.N. resolutions calling for a suspension of all enrichment.

(Reporting by Missy Ryan; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Ben Harding)