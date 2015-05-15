By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON May 15 A U.S.-supplied missile
shield to protect Gulf nations against Iranian attacks will take
years to complete, requiring a step-up in regional trust, more
U.S. sales of sensitive weapons, and intensive U.S. training to
avoid mishaps in the volatile region.
A renewed joint commitment to build the regional defense
system was one of the few firm outcomes of Thursday's Camp David
summit between President Barack Obama and Gulf allies, which
were seeking fresh U.S. defense pledges ahead of a possible
nuclear deal they fear will empower arch-rival Iran.
Past efforts have stalled due to tension and mistrust within
the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) but U.S. and Gulf
officials say the time is now ripe to push ahead as Arab nations
mount more joint military missions.
A joint statement following the summit said that the GCC
states were committed to developing a ballistic missile defense
capability, including an early warning system, with U.S.
technical help. Washington pledged to fast-track arms transfers
to the GCC states and to send a team to the region in the coming
weeks to discuss the details.
The Gulf nations fear that the sanctions relief that would
accompany a nuclear deal with Tehran due by June 30 could revive
Iran's economy and enable it to acquire more accurate and
reliable missiles.
An integrated defense system would allow Gulf countries to
better repel an Iranian attack, stitching together their radars
and interceptors to counter a range of different missiles.
The system would use U.S. early-warning satellites and a mix
of U.S. and Gulf radars to detect the launch of an enemy missile
and fire a ground- or sea-based missile to destroy it far above
the earth.
CLOSER SHARING NEEDED
Lockheed Martin Corp, Raytheon Co. and
Northrop Grumman Corp would be key contenders to build a
central command-and-control system for the shield since they
already do similar work for the U.S. military and key allies.
The biggest challenge to making the shield work would be
securing a broad agreement on the rules for dealing with any
threats, said Anthony Cordesman, a senior analyst with the
Center for Strategic and International Studies.
"You have to work out the entire engagement structure before
the first missile is ever launched," Cordesman said.
Getting to that point will require unprecedented agreements
between the U.S. military and the GCC, and among the often
rancorous Gulf allies, to share sensitive data to avoid the risk
of a friendly aircraft being shot down by mistake, experts said.
Intensive U.S.-led training would also be vital to minimize
the risk of mishaps, U.S. officials say.
The U.S. military already has 10 Patriot missile batteries
to defend against short-range ballistic missiles in the Gulf
region and Jordan, as well as a powerful AN-TPY-2 radar system
to scan for missile launches, according to U.S. officials.
The Gulf countries are upgrading their existing Raytheon
Patriot systems to incorporate new PAC-3 missiles built by
Raytheon and Lockheed Martin Corp, and are starting to buy
wider-area and longer-range systems like the Terminal High
Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), built by Lockheed.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in
Washington this week that Gulf countries would need new
ground-based networks and computer terminals to manage those
systems.
He said the Gulf countries also wanted longer-range options
like the Raytheon SM-3 missile, which has not yet been released
for export to the region.
Washington has balked at selling a land-based Aegis combat
system to deal with missile threats and any associated SM-3
missiles to Gulf countries, largely because such a system would
be best suited to dealing with threats outside the earth's
atmosphere that are beyond Iran's capability, Cordesman said.
Washington's decision in December to allow U.S. arms sales
to the GCC as an organization - similar to its arrangement with
NATO - helped pave the way for progress on integrating missile
defense and maritime security systems.
"That's a huge step in the right direction," said a U.S.
official, who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Cordesman said Raytheon's new SM-6 missile could prove
useful to address Gulf concerns since it could address threats
inside the earth's atmosphere as well as outside.
U.S. officials had no immediate comment on whether the Gulf
countries had made any formal request for the SM-6 system.
Al-Jubeir cautioned against expecting rapid progress on
missile defense integration.
"Those are complicated systems that take time to acquire and
then take time to put in place," he said. "You can't buy these
things off the shelf and take them home the day you buy them ...
One has to come before the other."
