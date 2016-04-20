U.S. President Barack Obama is greeted upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport for a summit meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

RIYADH President Barack Obama and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan discussed a series of regional conflicts in the Middle East in a private meeting ahead of a summit with Gulf leaders on Thursday, the White House said.

Obama and the Crown Prince agreed on the need for a political settlement for the Yemen conflict, and the need to rally international support for Libya's nascent government and to head off the "actions of potential spoilers" there, the White House said.

(This version of the story has been refiled to correct headline to show it was Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, not UAE)

