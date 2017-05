ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE President Barack Obama will meet on Wednesday with Saudi King Salman at the White House ahead of a wider summit with leaders of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, a White House spokesman said on Friday.

Obama and King Salman will "build on their close consultations on a wide range of regional and bilateral issues," White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters travelling with Obama on Air Force One.

