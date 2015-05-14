UPDATE 1-Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Adds comment, updates prices)
WASHINGTON May 14 The White House said on Thursday that it was open to the idea of granting its Gulf Cooperation Council partners major non-NATO ally status.
But talks at the Camp David summit have been focused more on public assurances about help the U.S. can provide with security, Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Adds comment, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, May 12 Oil prices were stable on Friday as traders expected OPEC-led production cuts to extend beyond the middle of this year, and as U.S. crude inventories fell to their lowest levels since February.