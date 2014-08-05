By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla. Aug 5 Scientists say a man-made
"dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico is as big as the state of
Connecticut.
The zone, which at about 5,000 square miles (13,000 sq km)
is the second largest in the world but still smaller than in
previous years, is so named because it contains no oxygen, or
too little, at the Gulf floor to support bottom-dwelling fish
and shrimp.
The primary cause of the annual phenomenon is excess
nutrient runoff from farms along the Mississippi River, which
empties into the Gulf, said Gene Turner, a researcher at
Louisiana State University's Coastal Ecology Institute.
The nutrients feed algae growth, which consumes oxygen when
it works its way to the Gulf bottom, he said.
"It's a poster child for how we are using and abusing our
natural resources," Turner said.
Turner said the zone has at least twice in recent years
reached the size of Massachusetts, about 8,200 square miles
(21,000 sq km).
The Gulf dead zone, which fluctuates in size but measured
5,052 square miles this summer, is exceeded only by a similar
zone in the Baltic Sea around Finland, Turner said.
The number of dead zones worldwide currently totals more
than 550 and has been increasing for decades, according to a
report by Turner and Nancy Rabalais from the Louisiana
Universities Marine Consortium.
The elongated Gulf zone typically hugs the Louisiana
coastline from the Mississippi River Delta to the state's border
with Texas, and some years extending offshore of Texas and
Mississippi, Rabalais said.
The scientists said a growth in farmed land along the
Mississippi River in the 1960s began increasing pollution. In
the 1970s, levels of oxygen in parts of the Gulf fell below the
needs of bottom-dwelling fish. The zone has been generally
growing ever since.
Floods, droughts, storms and other factors affect the volume
of nutrients flowing into the Gulf and account for
year-over-year fluctuations, Turner said.
"It seems to have leveled out in size, but it could get
worse" depending on changes in pollution levels, Rabalais said.
The report said federal farm policy impacts the amount of
pollution in the river. Turner said corn fields, which lay bare
most of the year and leach nutrients, are one of the biggest
contributors to the problem.
A federal task force organized with river states in 2001 to
reduce nutrient runoff has had no substantial success, he said.
