By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, July 24 A shallow-water Gulf of Mexico
drilling rig has partially collapsed off the coast of Louisiana
after catching fire because of a ruptured natural gas well, U.S.
regulators said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said
beams supporting the derrick and rig floor on the Hercules
Offshore jackup rig had crumpled over the rig
structure.
A third firefighting vessel was en route to the scene,
though no sheen was seen on the water's surface during
overflights conducted on Wednesday morning, the regulator said.
The fire ignited shortly before 11 p.m. CDT on Tuesday (0400
GMT). The Walter Oil & Gas-owned well had ruptured hours earlier
as Hercules worked to prepare it for production. The well
released natural gas, but no oil, according to BSEE.
No one was on board when the rig caught fire, BSEE said.
Hercules said 44 people were evacuated after the rupture and no
injuries were reported. The rig is in 154 feet (47 m) of water
about 55 miles (88.5 km) south of the coast of Louisiana.
Hercules said earlier on Wednesday that the company was
working to plug the well.
It might drill a relief well, which would intersect the
ruptured well and provide another avenue for cement to plug it,
Hercules said.
BSEE said it directed privately held Walter Oil & Gas to
prepare to move a second jackup rig to the scene, possibly to
drill the relief well.
Hercules shares have slipped since the accident, erasing
about $83 million from the company's market capitalization.
BSEE has tightened safety regulations for offshore oil and
gas operations since the BP Plc 2010 deepwater blowout
and oil spill that spewed more than 4 million barrels of crude
into the Gulf. It took BP nearly three months to cap that
ruptured well, which was ultimately killed and plugged by way of
a relief well.
A jackup rig has legs that can be extended to move the hull
above the surface of the water. Unlike floating rigs in deeper
waters, the legs on jackups reach the sea floor.
Analysts at CapitalOne Southcoast, an investment bank in New
Orleans, noted that the jackup market remains very tight, so "if
the rig suffers major damage, this should have a positive impact
on day rates." They also noted that Hercules has rigs in storage
that could be used to replace the damaged one.
Analysts at Cowen and Company, another investment bank, said
the fire-damaged rig contributes about 4 percent to the
company's earnings, and could be a total loss. Hercules has 18
of 35 jackups currently active in the Gulf, the analysts said.