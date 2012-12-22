* AR-15 style assault rifles, used in Newtown, selling out
* Buyers are overwhelming white males, with few minorities
By Dave Warner Kevin Murphy
ALLENTOWN, Penn./KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec 22 U.S.
gun enthusiasts thronged to shows around the country on Saturday
to buy assault weapons they fear will soon be outlawed after a
massacre of school children in Connecticut prompted calls for
tighter controls on firearms.
Reuters reporters went to gun shows in Pennsylvania,
Missouri and Texas, and found long lines to get in the door,
crowds around the dealer booths, a rush to buy assault weapons
even at higher prices and some dealers selling out.
The busiest table at the R.K. Gun & Knife show at an
exposition center near the Kansas City, Missouri airport was
offering assault weapons near the entrance.
West Plains, Missouri dealer Keith's Guns sold out of about
20 AR-15 style assault rifles in a little over an hour, owner
Keith Gray said.
An AR-15 type assault weapon was among the guns authorities
believe suspect Adam Lanza stole from his mother to use in the
massacre of 20 school children and six adults at a Newtown,
Connecticut elementary school on Dec. 14.
The killing of innocent children at the school shocked the
nation and prompted a number of politicians including President
Barack Obama to call for a ban on assault weapons and ammunition
clips that allow the rapid firing of multiple bullets.
Rather than tighten gun ownership restrictions, the powerful
lobby for gun rights, the National Rifle Association, on Friday
called for armed guards at every school.
D.R. Woody was one of those able to purchase an assault
weapon at the Kansas City show on Saturday. He bought the gun
for target practice because he is concerned they soon will be
banned. "I didn't expect to find one. No gun stores have them,"
said Woody of the AR-15 type of gun.
RUSH TO BUY
The story was the same in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where
Shirley Donley, a gun shop owner from nearby Quakertown, had an
endless stream of customers. "Everybody wants assault weapons,"
she said, adding that she had sold more than 100 of that type of
gun since the Connecticut tragedy. "I'm sold out."
Assault weapon is a broad term commonly used to refer to
semi-automatic or automatic weapons that can fire multiple
bullets rapidly. From 1994 to 2004 certain assault weapons and
ammunition clips of more than 10 bullets were illegal.
The ban was allowed to expire when Republican George W.
Bush was in the White House.
Prices for assault weapons have surged since the Connecticut
shooting. At the Kansas City show, Jerome Ratliff bought an
AR-15 on Saturday for target practice, paying $925. The same
model would have cost only about $400 a year ago, he said. Most
models were selling for $1,500 or more.
Bob Hofmeister, whose wife owns Xtreme Sports, a gun dealer
with a table at the Kansas city show, said the business sold 15
to 20 AR-15s in the past week.
"Some of these people just want to show their rights to own
guns," Hofmeister said.
The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees the
right to bear arms, and most gun enthusiasts at the shows on
Saturday said more restrictions on guns would not stop mass
killings such as Connecticut.
Adam Ouart of Mansfield, Texas stood in a line with about
another dozen people at the Lone Star show in Forth Worth,
Texas, in hopes of buying a gun.
"The answer is not to limit people having guns. If someone
wants to hurt somebody they are going to find a way to do it,"
Ouart said.
Several dealers and buyers interviewed at the shows
supported the NRA proposal to put armed guards in schools.
More than 200 people lined up at each of three entrances on
Saturday morning to pay the $8 entrance fee to the Will Rogers
Memorial Center in Fort Worth, which has an exhibit hall
spanning 25 acres. They crowded the aisles of the show and stood
two-deep at booths for assault weapons and ammunition clips.
At all three shows the attendees were overwhelmingly white
men, with some women and very few ethnic minorities.
GUN SHOW 'LOOPHOLE'
Thousands of guns shows are held in the United States every
year. Under federal law, licensed dealers must conduct a
background check before selling to a buyer at a gun show.
But in what critics call a "loophole," which some gun
control advocates hope to close, unlicensed collectors and other
private sales do not require a background check.
A 2009 undercover investigation at seven gun shows by the
city of New York found that 63 percent of sellers failed an
"integrity" test by selling a weapon to a buyer who admitted he
probably could not pass a background check.
Pennsylvania dealer Donley said on Saturday that since the
Connecticut shooting the telephone wait for dealers to get
through to the State Police unit that provides background checks
has increased from 15 minutes up to 45 minutes.
While most people interviewed at the shows were not in favor
of gun controls, not everyone opposed some regulation.
Bruce Abernathy walked away with an assault rifle after
sitting through a 30-minute background check at the Texas show.
"There should be more strict background checks," said
Abernathy, a Dallas resident. He said there should be a 30-day
waiting period to buy weapons and a thorough background check
that includes five references.