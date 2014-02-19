By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Feb 18 Georgia lawmakers on Tuesday
voted to allow bars and churches to decide for themselves
whether to let gun owners carry weapons into their buildings.
The measure heads for the state Senate after the members of
Georgia's House of Representatives approved the legislation with
a 119-56 vote, according to the chamber's Twitter account.
The rights of gun owners became a major political issue in
2012, when the United States experienced a rash of mass
shootings, including a massacre that claimed the lives of 20
first-graders and six adults in Newtown, Connecticut.
Gun-control and gun-rights advocates have turned their
respective efforts to statehouses after gun control legislation
stalled in the U.S. Congress.
Under the Georgia bill, churches and bars would be allowed
to decide whether to allow weapons inside their buildings,
according to the legislation's sponsor, Rep. Rick Jasperse, a
Republican.
"We don't need to be penalizing law-abiding citizens and
taking away their Second Amendment rights," Jasperse said,
referring to the U.S. Constitution's right to bear arms.
The legislation would also allow secondary schools to decide
whether to allow teachers and administrators to carry weapons.
"The legislation does not represent the majority of people
of Georgia, but only a small number of gun advocates," said Rep.
Mary Margaret Oliver, a Democrat who voted against the bill.
If the bill passes, gun owners will also be able to take
their weapons into governmental buildings if security screenings
are not in place, but guns would remain prohibited in
courthouses and prisons.
(Editing by Brendan O'Brien)