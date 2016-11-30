By Curtis Skinner
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 30 The chief executive of the
Levi Strauss & Co jeans company waded into the U.S. gun control
debate on Wednesday, with an open letter asking customers not to
bring their firearms into its stores because doing so could make
employees and other shoppers uncomfortable.
In an open letter published on the social media site
LinkedIn, Levi's CEO Chip Bergh said he respects gun rights,
which are protected by the Second Amendment of the U.S.
Constitution, but does not consider a clothing store an
appropriate venue to carry firearms.
"It boils down to this: you shouldn't have to be concerned
about your safety while shopping for clothes or trying on a pair
of jeans. Simply put, firearms don't belong in either of those
settings," Bergh said.
Bergh, who described himself as a former army officer and
father, said a firearm carried into one of its stores recently
went off inadvertently and injured the gun carrier.
He also noted that the San Francisco-based company, which
traces its history to the 19th Century American West, has stores
in places like Orlando, where a man in June killed 49 people
while armed with an assault-style rifle in what ranked as the
deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
In a sign of how sensitive the topic is in the United
States, he said the company would not ban gun from its stores
but asked "responsible gun owners" to leave their firearms at
home.
The 163-year-old company joins a long list of U.S. retailers
including Target Corp, Sonic and Chili's that have asked
their patrons to leave their guns at home.
Mexican food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc was
criticized by gun control advocates in 2014 after it banned
firearms at its restaurants in response to an open carry
demonstration near one of its Texas locations.
Conservatives expressed offense and outrage at Levi's
message online, with the right-wing Breitbart website running a
story about the statement under the headline: "Levi Strauss: Do
Not Bring Your Legal, Concealed Carry Firearms Into Our Stores."
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Scott
Malone and Sandra Maler)