INDIANAPOLIS May 25 Police on Friday surrounded a real estate office in Valparaiso, Indiana, where a gunman was holding an unknown number of hostages, authorities said.

It was not known if anyone had been hurt. Local media reported there had been shots fired but that four people had left the office building.

Valparaiso Police spokesman Mike Grennes said a SWAT team had made contact with the gunman, but the extent of the negotiations and the gunman's motives were unclear.

Police responded to a report Friday morning that a gunman had entered the Prudential Executive Real Estate office in Valparaiso, which is 40 miles southeast of Chicago.

