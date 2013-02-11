PHILADELPHIA Feb 11 U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden, speaking hours after a fatal shooting at a courthouse in
his home state of Delaware, said on Monday there was an
unprecedented sense of urgency among police and officials to
enact gun control laws.
"The one thing that came across to me in talking with the
mayors and law enforcement officers that are here is a real
sense of urgency," Biden said after meeting Philadelphia Mayor
Michael Nutter, police chiefs, three U.S. representatives and a
U.S. senator.
He cited the shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, in which
three people died and two were wounded in the New Castle County
Courthouse.
He also referred to the Dec. 14 mass shooting at an
elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children
and six adults died.
"We can't wait, we cannot wait, the images of those innocent
little children being riddled with bullet holes has gripped the
conscience of the nation, and the nation is demanding that we
act responsibly," he said.
Gun control is likely to be a main topic of President Barack
Obama's State of the Union speech on Tuesday night.
Last month Obama launched the biggest U.S. gun-control push
in generations, urging Congress to approve an assault weapons
ban and background checks for all gun buyers to prevent mass
shootings like the one in Newtown.
Many of the president's proposals face tough opposition
from gun enthusiasts led by the powerful National Rifle
Association.
Bringing back the military-style assault weapons ban that
lapsed in 2004 would be particularly difficult because of
resistance from Republicans and some Democrats in Congress.
(Reporting by Dave Warner; Editing by Xavier Briand)