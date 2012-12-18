By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES Dec 18 California lawmakers,
seizing on new calls for gun controls following the massacre of
26 people at a Connecticut elementary school, rolled out
proposals on Tuesday to close loopholes in the state's assault
weapons ban and restrict ammunition sales.
The moves quickly put California at the forefront of what
was expected to be a new wave of proposed firearm restrictions
at the state and federal levels in the wake of the shooting
rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
State Senator Leland Yee introduced a bill that would
prohibit gun owners from fitting semi-automatic weapons with
devices, known as "bullet buttons" or "mag magnets," that allow
them to be easily reloaded with multiple rounds of ammunition.
The San Francisco Democrat's proposed measure would also
prohibit add-on kits that allow high capacity magazines. He said
he was drafting legislation that would require yearly background
checks for gun ownership and toughen safety requirements.
His move came as state Senator Kevin De Leon, a Democrat
from Los Angeles, said he would introduce a bill this week
requiring ammunition buyers in the nation's most populous state
to obtain a permit issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.
"For too long, too much ground has been ceded in the debate
about reasonable gun and ammunition control," De Leon said in a
statement released by his office. "In honor of the Sandy Hook
Elementary School victims and thousands who have preceded them,
we must not capitulate any longer."
A gunman carrying semi-automatic weapons opened fire on
Friday at the school in Newtown, Connecticut, killing 20 young
students and six teachers in a crime that stunned many Americans
and renewed calls for stricter gun controls.
De Leon said the one-year, $50 permit, which would require a
background check by the Justice Department, was an effort to
combat the easy accessibility of ammunition. A spokesman said he
would likely introduce his proposed legislation later this week.
DEMOCRATS CONTROL CALIFORNIA LEGISLATURE
Yee, who has called for reinstatement of a federal assault
weapons ban, said his bill will require that all guns have a
locked trigger and be stored in a lock box when not in use.
"While we cannot stop every senseless act of gun violence,
surely we can strengthen our laws to limit such tragedies in the
future," Yee said.
"These bills, as well as the ammunition bill authored by
Senator Kevin De Leon and the school safety bill by Senator Ted
Lieu, will help make our communities safer," he said.
Lieu, a Democrat, has said he would re-introduce a bill from
the legislature's last term that would require schools to have
established emergency response plans.
Democrats won a supermajority in both houses of California's
legislature in November, giving them even greater clout in a
body that they have long dominated. Governor Jerry Brown is also
a Democrat.
Meanwhile, California Treasurer Bill Lockyer on Monday asked
CalPERS and CalSTRS, the state's public pension funds, to
account for their investments in gun manufacturers. Lockyer, a
Democrat, proposed they divest interests in companies that make
guns that are illegal under a state assault weapons ban.
CalSTRS, the California State Teachers' Retirement System,
said it was reviewing its investment with Cerberus in the wake
of the massacre in Newtown.
And in Washington, U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat
from California, said she would introduce federal legislation
this week to outlaw the high-capacity magazines and
military-style assault rifles that have been used in many recent
shooting rampages, including the one in Newtown.
Police say 20-year-old Adam Lanza killed his mother, Nancy,
at her home on Friday before shooting his way into Sandy Hook
Elementary School and opening fire on students and teachers. He
shot himself to death following the rampage, authorities say.