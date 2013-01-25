CHICAGO Jan 24 A pension fund for Chicago
public employees has voted to divest its holdings in three
companies that manufacture assault weapons, an official with the
fund confirmed on Thursday.
The Municipal Employees Annuity and Benefit Fund (MEABF)
voted on Wednesday to sell off just over $1 million in
investments in Freedom Group Inc, Sturm Ruger and Co Inc
and Smith & Wesson Holding Corp, MEABF Executive
Director Jim Mohler told Reuters.
The move comes in response to the shooting last month at a
Connecticut elementary school that left 20 first graders and six
educators dead, shocking the nation and sparking a heated debate
over gun control in the United States.
The fund delayed making a formal announcement to ensure its
exposure to assault weapons makers was limited to the three
companies, Mohler said. It joins public pension funds in
California, New York and elsewhere that have said they either
planned to dump firearms investments from their portfolios or
were weighing such an option.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who ordered a review of the
city's pension funds last week to see if they were invested in
gun makers, welcomed the move.
In a statement, Emanuel criticized firearms companies for
opposing what he called "common sense" gun safety laws,
including criminal background checks on all gun purchases.
Last weekend, at the U.S. Conference of Mayors annual
meeting in Washington, DC, Emanuel called on other cities to
sever ties with companies that manufacture or sell assault
weapons.
Earlier in the week, the Chicago Teachers Pension Fund,
which has $9.5 billion in assets, voted to divest its $146,000
of investments with gun manufacturing companies.
Other Chicago agencies with investment portfolios, including
the Chicago Transit Authority, the Chicago Housing Authority,
and the Chicago Park District, are conducting similar reviews of
their portfolios, according to City Hall.