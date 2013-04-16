By Lisa Barron
| April 15
April 15 A social entrepreneur is accusing a
Connecticut designer who worked with Newark, New Jersey police
to melt illegal guns into jewelry of stealing his idea and
business model, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.
Peter Thum, a co-founder of an organization called Fonderie
47, claims he shared his idea with Jessica Mindich of Greenwich,
Connecticut and her company, Jewelry for a Cause, who
implemented it in Newark without his permission.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut
last week, asks the court to prevent Mindich and her company
from advertising themselves as the originators of the concept.
It also seeks an undetermined amount of punitive damages.
Mindich told Reuters the lawsuit is without merit.
"Melting down guns and turning them into symbols of hope is
something that has been practiced for many years," she said in
an email on Monday.
In his lawsuit, Thum said he designed and implemented a
program to buy AK-47 assault rifles from governments in Africa,
make them into jewelry for sale and use part of the proceeds to
fund more weapon buy-back programs.
Thum claims he shared his concept and business structure in
detail with Mindich at a conference for social entrepreneurs in
December 2011.
He said the conference, whose location was not disclosed in
the lawsuit, was covered by written and implied confidentiality
provisions.
The online registration portion of the invitation-only
conference, called "The Weekend to be Named Later," says:
"Poaching ideas isn't cool anywhere, but at the Weekend it's
grounds for death by stoning."
In what his lawsuit referred to as the "social purpose
business," success is linked to being the first to implement a
program designed to solve a social problem, it said.
Mindich told Thum she wanted to do something similar in New
Jersey but he said no, said Thum's attorney, Judd Burstein.
Mindich promised in writing to abandon her project but
nevertheless used the idea in the gun buy-back program in Newark
in January, according to the lawsuit.
The Newark program dubbed "Caliber Collection" featured
steel bangles and cuffs made from illegal guns and brass pieces
made from casings swept from city crime scenes.
The cuffs and bracelets, available with or without diamonds,
ranged in price from $150 for a steel cuff to $375 for a brass
bangle with diamonds, Jewelry for a Cause said on its website.
A portion of the proceeds was earmarked to fund gun buy-back
amnesty programs in Newark, New Jersey's largest city which is
plagued by gun violence.
So far, $60,000 in proceeds have gone back to Newark to fund
the purchase of more illegal guns, said Mindich, who said the
program grew out of a discussion she had with Newark Mayor Cory
Booker in December 2011.
"Fonderie 47 chose not to participate in this effort," she
said.
Mindich noted that in the 1980s, San Francisco Mayor Diane
Feinstein had her own handgun and others melted down and made
into a cross which was presented to Pope John Paul II.
In 2003, guns seized in Orange County, California were
melted down into rebar, steel rods used in construction, while
Britain's Guns to Goods melts weapons into an array of products
and California-based Bullets 4 Peace makes jewelry out of bullet
casings, she said.
"All of these approaches have their routes in the ancient
biblical reference of turning swords into ploughshares," she
said in her email.
Thum's lawsuit said the weapons were re-purposed as "Caliber
Collection" jewelry to be promoted at the MTV Movie Awards on
television.
"Mindich cynically rode the Sandy Hook Elementary School
tragedy into a nationally publicized and, for her, lucrative
partnership with MTV," it said.
"In order to accomplish this task, Mindich has brazenly lied
about the source of her business, instead telling the media no
less than four different stories about the supposed inspiration
for a concept that, in reality, she simply pilfered," it said.
Last December, a gunman shot and killed 26 people at the
Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, spurring
demands nationwide for tougher gun control laws.
If he wins the case, Thum will donate all damages awarded,
aside from court costs, to charities working to reduce gun
violence, his attorney said.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Eric Walsh)