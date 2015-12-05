Dec 5 The New York Times, in its first
front-page editorial in nearly a century, on Saturday called for
outlawing the kinds of rifles used in the California shooting
massacre this week that left 14 people dead.
The newspaper's editorial comes three days after Syed Rizwan
Farook and Tashfeen Malik, a married couple, carried out the
mass shooting in San Bernardino with legally-purchased, .223
caliber assault-style rifles. FBI officials have said they are
investigating the shooting as an "act of terrorism."
The couple also had semi-automatic pistols, and U.S.
officials have said Malik is believed to have pledged allegiance
to a leader of the militant group Islamic State.
"Certain kinds of weapons, like the slightly modified combat
rifles used in California, and certain kinds of ammunition, must
be outlawed for civilian ownership," the New York Times
editorial said.
The editorial went on to argue that an act to outlaw such
weapons would "require Americans who own those kinds of weapons
to give them up for the good of their fellow citizens."
The piece made brief mention of other U.S. mass shootings.
"Let's be clear: These spree killings are all, in their own
ways, acts of terrorism," it said.
President Barack Obama has called for legislation to make it
harder for criminals to get guns. He has noted mass shootings do
not happen as frequently in other advanced countries and said
the United States should address the problem.
Republicans in Congress have mounted heavy opposition to gun
control measures.
The debate over gun control has long been one of the most
contentious political issues in the United States, with the
right to gun ownership enshrined in the U.S. Constitution's 2nd
Amendment.
In a post on the website of the libertarian magazine Reason,
senior editor Brian Doherty criticized the editorial, and in
particular the call for citizens to eventually give up certain
rifles.
"What the Times is calling for is, beyond its countable
costs in money and effort and the likely further erosion of
civil liberties, also (as they surely know) calling for a
massive political civil war the likes of which we haven't seen
in a long time," Doherty wrote.
It is the first time The Times has run an editorial on the
front page since 1920, when the newspaper expressed dismay at
the nomination of Warren G. Harding as the Republican
presidential candidate. Harding went on to win the general
election that year.
