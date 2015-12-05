(Adds reaction from Republican presidential candidates;
Sulzberger statement)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
Dec 5 The New York Times, in its first
front-page editorial in nearly a century, on Saturday called for
outlawing the kinds of rifles used in the California shooting
massacre this week that left 14 people dead.
The newspaper's editorial comes three days after Syed Rizwan
Farook and Tashfeen Malik, a married couple, carried out the
mass shooting in San Bernardino with legally purchased, .223
caliber assault-style rifles. The couple also had semi-automatic
pistols. FBI officials say they are investigating the shooting
as an "act of terrorism."
U.S. officials have said Malik is believed to have pledged
allegiance to a leader of the militant group Islamic State.
"Certain kinds of weapons, like the slightly modified combat
rifles used in California, and certain kinds of ammunition, must
be outlawed for civilian ownership," the New York Times
editorial said.
The editorial went on to argue that an act to outlaw such
weapons would "require Americans who own those kinds of weapons
to give them up for the good of their fellow citizens."
Republican presidential candidates dismissed the editorial,
with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie calling it "typical
liberal claptrap." In excerpts from an interview with CBS News
"Face the Nation" airing on Sunday, Christie said instead, more
should be done to institutionalize the mentally ill.
Republican front-runner Donald Trump, asked by reporters in
Iowa where he was campaigning about the editorial, cited the
shootings in Paris and California, saying the victims "could
have protected themselves if they had had guns."
Times Publisher Arthur Sulzberger, Jr., said the editorial
was placed on the front page "to deliver a strong and visible
statement of frustration and anguish about our country's
inability to come to terms with the scourge of guns."
President Barack Obama has called for legislation making it
harder for criminals to get guns. He has noted mass shootings do
not happen as frequently in other advanced countries and said
the United States should address the problem.
Republicans in Congress have mounted heavy opposition to gun
control measures.
The debate over gun control has long been one of the most
contentious political issues in the United States, with the
right to gun ownership protected in the U.S. Constitution's
Second Amendment.
It is the first time The Times has run an editorial on the
front page since 1920, when the newspaper expressed dismay at
the nomination of Warren G. Harding as the Republican
presidential candidate. Harding went on to win the general
election that year.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis and Richard Cowan; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore and Chizu Nomiyama)