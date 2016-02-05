(This is a sidebar to GUN-STOCKS/OBAMA, a special report)
By Tim McLaughlin
Feb 4 A stock-trading algorithm built for
Reuters highlights the correlations among gun purchases, mass
shootings and the politics of gun regulation.
With the benefit of hindsight, the Boston-based hedge fund
Quantopian examined how a theoretical investor would have fared
by investing equal amounts in Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
and Sturm Ruger & Co after 20 events that
impacted the companies' sales or stock prices.
The events, chosen by Reuters, included 12 mass shootings,
starting with the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting; six events
involving President Barack Obama, including two elections and
various calls for gun regulation; and two U.S. Supreme Court
decisions favorable to gun companies.
For a graphic showing how the algorithm performed, see tmsnrt.rs/1OSHshu
Hedge funds and other sophisticated investors use
computer-driven algorithms to place trades based on a defined
set of instructions.
In the theoretical exercise for Reuters, the Quantopian
algorithm showed that buying the two gun stocks the first
trading day after the events and selling them 90 days later
would have produced a return of 365 percent over a nine-year
period - compared to 66 percent for the S&P 500 Index.
A buy-and-hold bet on Smith & Wesson stock starting in
January 2007 would have produced a return of 137 percent.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Jason Szep and Brian
Thevenot)