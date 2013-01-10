* NRA gun rights lobby "disappointed" with Biden meeting
* Holder meets with major retailers including Wal-Mart
* Biden to give recommendations to Obama by Tuesday
* Scientists decry limits on gun safety research
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, Jan 10 Vice President Joe Biden
butted heads with the powerful National Rifle Association on
Thursday in his drive to reduce U.S. gun violence, drawing
complaints from the lobby group that the White House is trying
to limit constitutionally protected gun rights.
Biden sat down for about an hour and a half of talks with an
NRA representative and officials from other gun owners' groups
after telling reporters he is likely to recommend background
checks for all gun buyers and a ban on high-capacity ammunition
clips.
"It is unfortunate that this administration continues to
insist on pushing failed solutions to our nation's most pressing
problems. We will not allow law-abiding gun owners to be blamed
for the acts of criminals and madmen," the NRA said in a
statement after the meeting.
Biden is heading a task force on reducing gun violence
formed after a gunman shot dead 20 children and six adults last
month at a Connecticut elementary school. Biden said he will
make recommendations to President Barack Obama by next Tuesday.
The strong reaction by the NRA, a lobbying organization
known for its influence with many lawmakers of both parties,
illustrated the difficulty of changing gun laws in a country
long accustomed to being able to purchase firearms under
relatively loose regulations.
The U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment guarantees the
right to bear arms.
The Biden task force is trying to reach a consensus on a set
of recommendations quickly while there is still a mood for
action in Congress after the shootings in Newtown, Connecticut.
Adding urgency to the gun debate, a student armed with a
shotgun opened fire at a California high school on Thursday,
critically wounding a fellow student before two adult staff
members talked the boy into giving up his weapon.
Moving quickly for Washington, Biden plans to turn over
recommendations to Obama after only a few weeks of work. Biden
said there is only a "tight window" for action.
"There is nothing that has pricked the consciousness of the
American people (and) there is nothing that has gone to the
heart of the matter more than the image people have of little
6-year-old kids riddled - not shot, but riddled, riddled - with
bullet holes in their classroom," Biden said.
Attorney General Eric Holder also held talks on Thursday
with major retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the
largest U.S. gun seller, as well as Bass Pro Shops and Dick's
Sporting Goods.
The Biden task force is grappling with elements that go
beyond gun control measures, also looking into aspects of
American popular culture.
The group held talks on Thursday with representatives of the
movie industry and will also h ear o n Friday f rom the video game
bu siness. Both industries ro utinely feature gun violence.
BACKGROUND CHECKS
Meeting earlier with hunting and outdoor sports groups,
Biden said two of his task force's recommendations are likely to
be universal background checks for gun purchasers and a ban on
high-capacity ammunition clips like the ones used in the
Connecticut massacre.
The background check requirement would extend to all gun
purchasers. This would close the "gun show loophole" in which
vendors at open-air gun sales events can sell without a
background check on the purchaser. It would also extend to
private sales such as those conducted over the Internet.
The task force might also propose a ban on assault weapons
like the Bushmaster AR-15 rifle used by the gunman in Newtown.
"There's an emerging set of recommendations not coming from
me, but coming from the groups we've met with," Biden said.
Biden's office had no substantive reaction to the NRA
statement, issued less than an hour after the talks ended.
"We were disappointed with how little this meeting had to do
with keeping our children safe and how much it had to do with an
agenda to attack the Second Amendment," the NRA said.
"While claiming that no policy proposals would be
'prejudged,' this task force spent most of its time on proposed
restrictions on lawful firearms owners - honest, taxpaying,
hardworking Americans," the NRA added.
The NRA, which proposed after the Newtown shootings that
armed security officers be stationed at U.S. schools, vowed to
take "our commitment and meaningful contributions to members of
Congress of both parties who are interested in having an honest
conversation about what works - and what does not."
Obama will review the Biden group's ideas, decide which ones
he wants to keep and then announce "a package of actions and
proposals," the White House said. Obama will seek legislative
action by Congress but may also try to get some of his
objectives done through presidential executive orders.
U.S. lawmakers have not approved a major new gun law since
1994. A U.S. assault weapons ban lapsed in 2004.
More than a hundred scientists from virtually every major
U.S. university told Biden's task force in a letter that
research restrictions pushed by the NRA have stopped the United
States from finding solutions to gun violence.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cut
gun safety research by 96 percent since the mid-1990s, according
to one estimate. Congress, pushed by the gun lobby, in 1996 put
restrictions on CDC funding of gun research. Restrictions on
other agencies were added in later years.
Biden said he would like federal agencies to have the
ability to get information on what kind of weapons are used most
to kill people and what kind of weapons are the most trafficked.
"I'm no great hunter - it's mostly skeet shooting for me - I
don't quite understand why everybody would be afraid of whether
or not we determine what is happening," he said.
Some journalists were allowed in for part of Biden's meeting
with hunting groups such as Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants
Forever. No such news coverage was arranged for the NRA meeting.