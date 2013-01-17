* Assault weapons ban may be tough sell in Congress
* White House response to Newtown massacre
* NRA ad criticizes Obama, refers to daughters
By Matt Spetalnick and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 President Barack Obama
launched the biggest U.S. gun-control push in generations on
Wednesday, urging Congress to approve an assault weapons ban and
background checks for all gun buyers to prevent mass shootings
like the Newtown school massacre.
Rolling out a wide-ranging plan for executive and
legislative action to curb gun violence, Obama set up a fierce
clash with the powerful U.S. gun lobby and its supporters in
Congress, who will resist what they see as an encroachment on
constitutionally protected gun rights.
Obama presented his agenda at a White House event in front
of an audience that included relatives of some of the 20
first-graders who were killed along with six adults by a gunman
on Dec. 14 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown,
Connecticut.
"We can't put this off any longer," Obama said, vowing to
use "whatever weight this office holds" to make his proposals
reality. "Congress must act soon," he said, flanked by
schoolchildren.
In a sign of how bitter the fight over gun control could
get, the National Rifle Association released an advertisement
hours before Obama spoke that accused him of hypocrisy for
accepting armed Secret Service protection for his daughters. The
White House condemned the ad as "repugnant."
Until now, Obama had done little to change America's gun
culture. But just days before his second inauguration, he
appears determined to champion gun control in his next term,
which also will be dominated by debt and spending fights with
Congress and a likely debate over immigration reform.
His plan calls on Congress to renew a prohibition on assault
weapons sales that expired in 2004, require criminal background
checks on all gun purchases, including closing a loophole for
gun show sales, and pass a new federal gun trafficking law -
long sought by big-city mayors to keep out-of-state guns off
their streets.
He also announced 23 steps he intends to take immediately
without congressional approval. These include improving the
existing system for background checks, lifting the ban on
federal research on gun violence, putting more counselors and
"resource officers" in schools and better access to mental
health services.
Obama signed three of the measures at the ceremony.
ASSAULT WEAPONS BATTLE
Obama, who has called the day of the Newtown massacre the
worst of his presidency, looked down into the audience and
addressed the parents of one of the Sandy Hook victims, Grace
McDonald, 7, saying he had hung one of her paintings in his
private study.
"Every time I look at that painting, I think about Grace,
and I think about the life that she lived and the life that lay
ahead of her, and most of all I think about how when it comes to
protecting the most vulnerable among us, we must act now," he
said.
As he announced the gun measures, Obama was accompanied by
four children chosen from among those who sent letters to him
about gun violence and school safety. "We should learn from what
happened at Sandy Hook. I feel really bad," 8-year-old Grant
Fritz wrote, in a portion Obama read from the
podium.
The most contentious piece of the package is Obama's call
for a renewed ban on military-style assault weapons, a move that
is unlikely to win approval because Republicans who control the
House of Representatives are expected to oppose it.
The Newtown gunman, 20-year-old Adam Lanza, used a
Bushmaster AR-15 type assault rifle to shoot his victims, most
of them 6- and 7-year-olds, before killing himself.
Law enforcement experts have noted, however, that the
tighter background checks that Obama is proposing would not have
prevented the Connecticut school massacre because the gunman's
weapon was purchased legally by his mother.
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a staunch gun control
advocate, said tighter controls were needed no matter what.
"No piece of legislation is perfect and no piece of
legislation is 100 percent effective. Think of it like a
speeding limit. You may every once in a while violate the
speeding limit, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't have speeding
limits - they protect people's lives," he told reporters.
At the firearm industry's largest trade show in Las Vegas,
Gary Svecko - adding a Glock 17 pistol to his gun collection -
dismissed Obama's bid to ban assault weapons purchases and
blamed video games for inciting violence.
"You know the old saying, 'Guns don't kill people. People
kill people'," Svecko, 58, said, citing a common argument of gun
enthusiasts. "I think they should ban those stupid video games."
Shares of gun manufacturers, including Smith & Wesson
and Sturm Ruger, rose more than 5 percent after
Obama unveiled his proposals. Since Newtown, FBI background
checks required for gun purchases have soared, indicating more
people are trying to buy weapons, likely out of concern that new
restrictions may be imposed.
CONTROVERSIAL NRA AD CAMPAIGN
Underscoring the tough political battle ahead, the NRA
launched an advertising campaign against Obama's gun control
effort and deployed its lobbyists in force on Capitol Hill.
The NRA, in a TV and Internet spot, accused Obama of being
"just another elitist hypocrite" for accepting Secret Service
protection for his young daughters but turning down the lobby
group's proposal to put armed guards in all schools.
"Only honest, law-abiding gun owners will be affected and
our children will remain vulnerable to the inevitability of more
tragedy," the group said in response to Obama's proposals.
Administration officials sketched out legislative goals in a
conference call with reporters but offered no draft legislation
or any clear explanation of how they would overcome the hurdles.
They said the list of executive actions would cost $500 million
in the federal budget for the 2014 fiscal year.
With gun ownership rights enshrined in the Second Amendment
of the U.S. Constitution, gun restrictions have long been a
divisive - and risky - issue in American politics.
But polls show public sentiment shifted in favor of tighter
gun control fueled by outrage after Newtown, and Obama hopes to
take advantage while there is a mood for action in Washington.
The pattern after shooting tragedies is that memories of the
events soon fade, making it hard to sustain a push for policy
changes.
Obama acknowledged the political challenges but made clear
he is prepared to take on the NRA, despite its support among
Republicans and significant backing among Democrats.
He warned that opponents of his effort would try to "gin up
fear" and urged lawmakers to put children's safety above getting
an 'A' grade from the gun lobby that supports their campaign."
Michael Steel, a spokesman for Republican House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner, was noncommittal. "House
committees of jurisdiction will review these recommendations.
And if the Senate passes a bill, we will also take a look at
that," he said.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a pro-gun-rights Democrat
from Nevada, also responded cautiously, saying "all options
should be on the table" to reduce gun violence.
Obama's initiative treads carefully on whether violent
movies and video games contribute to gun violence. An
administration official said, however, that Obama would seek
$10 million to fund studies of the causes of gun violence,
including any relationship to video games and media images.
Wednesday's proposals stem from a monthlong review led by
Vice President Joe Biden, who met advocates on both sides,
including officials from the arms and entertainment industries.