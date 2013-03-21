(Corrects description of weapon in 12th paragraph to
semi-automatic)
By Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, March 20 Winning a crackdown on gun
traffickers may be the best that President Barack Obama can get
in his faltering efforts to have Congress pass gun control
legislation.
Lawmakers are scaling back the White House's ambitions for
sweeping gun control measures after a planned ban on assault
weapons was effectively ruled out in the Senate this week.
Two senators involved in the gun debate said on Wednesday
that a bill to tackle trafficking looks like it is the gun
control measure with the most chance of success.
"The most likely bill to pass" is a measure that would make
it a federal crime to purchase guns for someone who is barred
from owning one, said Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the
Senate.
Such transactions, dubbed "straw purchases," allow criminals
to obtain firearms while avoiding background checks.
Durbin, from Illinois, said straw purchasing "is flooding
Chicago with guns." The prospect of 15 years in jail under the
bill will frighten off people who buy weapons for Chicago
criminals, he said.
"It scares the hell out of them. It should be scaring the
hell out of them. That's why I think this will be the lead piece
of legislation," Durbin told a Wall Street Journal breakfast
roundtable with reporters.
Durbin said the only other gun-related measure that will
likely win approval is one to provide $40 million a year for 10
years to improve school security. It is seen as a minor step in
the fight against gun violence. "It is virtually
non-controversial," Durbin said.
Republican Senator Charles Grassley from Iowa agreed that
the two issues would receive support in the Senate.
"Those will pass," Grassley, the top Republican on the
Senate Judiciary Committee, told Reuters. "Trafficking firearms
is a serious problem," he said.
Obama suffered a blow on Tuesday when Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid acknowledged there was not enough support for
prohibiting the sale of assault weapons.
The proposed ban was one of the parts of Obama's gun control
efforts most directly linked to the Dec. 14 massacre at an
elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 children
and six adults dead. The gunman, Adam Lanza, 20, used an
assault-style semi-automatic rifle.
A push to impose a limit of 10 bullets on high-capacity
ammunition clips is also likely to die in the Senate through
lack of support from both Republicans who traditionally oppose
gun control and pro-gun Democrats, some of whom fear being
targeted by a National Rifle Association lobbying campaign.
The only remaining major gun control effort is a plan to
require background checks for all gun buyers. But it is also in
danger.
"It could pass the Senate, but it will never get through"
the Republican-led House of Representatives, Grassley said.
Grassley charged that the background check bill, despite
claims to the contrary by Democrats, would "lead to (gun)
registration," which has been long opposed by gun-rights
advocates.
Durbin suggested that the fate of the background check bill
may depend on efforts to reach an elusive bipartisan compromise.
There is a snag over proposed record-keeping in private sales.
Federally registered gun dealers are required to conduct
background checks on buyers, but about 40 percent of purchases
are from private sellers who have no such obligation. The bill
would expand the background check requirement to private sales.
(Editing by Alistair Bell and Tim Dobbyn)