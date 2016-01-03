By Jeff Mason and Alana Wise
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 3 President Barack Obama will
take his case for new gun control measures directly to the
American people this week while proposing new executive actions
in a final big effort to reduce gun violence during his last
year in office.
Obama meets with Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Monday to
discuss his administration's options for tightening gun rules
without going through the Republican-controlled Congress, which
does not support the wide-ranging legislative changes that the
Democratic president prefers.
Although the White House has not spelled out his plans
specifically, they are expected to include measures that would
require more gun sellers to become licensed dealers and conduct
background checks on buyers.
Guns are a potent issue in U.S. politics. The right to bear
arms is protected by the U.S. Constitution, and the National
Rifle Association, the top U.S. gun rights group, is feared and
respected in Washington for its ability to mobilize gun owners.
Congress has not approved major gun-control legislation since
the 1990s.
Republicans have roundly criticized the president's plans,
calling them an overreach of his executive authority.
"This president wants to act as if he's a king, as if he's a
dictator," New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a Republican
presidential candidate, said on "Fox News Sunday." "This is
going to be another illegal executive action, which I'm sure
will be rejected by the courts."
Obama will take part in a one-hour town hall-style
question-and-answer session on gun control broadcast on CNN at 8
p.m. EST on Thursday (0100 GMT on Friday), the White House said.
The event, moderated by anchor Anderson Cooper, will give
Obama a chance to respond to criticism and raise public support
for the measures before his State of the Union address on Jan.
12.
Obama launched a push to tighten U.S. gun laws after the
Newtown, Connecticut, school shooting massacre in 2012. But the
push stalled in Congress. Last month's fatal shootings in San
Bernardino, California, by a couple who authorities suspect were
inspired by Islamic State, gave further impetus to the White
House to try again through executive actions.
"It would be better for our security if it was harder for
terrorists to purchase very powerful weapons," White House
deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters on
Saturday in Hawaii, where Obama was concluding a two-week
vacation. The president returned to Washington on Sunday.
PUBLIC SUPPORT
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic
presidential front-runner who has said she would take executive
action on guns if elected in the Nov. 8, 2016, election, praised
Obama's anticipated move.
"I applaud the president for taking a hard look at that and
I believe he will take some actions to require more gun sellers
to do background checks," Clinton said during a stop in New
Hampshire, according to her campaign.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll last month showed 65 percent of
respondents saying it was important that gun control be
addressed in the United States, while 29.4 percent said it was
unimportant.
The Center for American Progress, a think tank with close
ties to the White House, has called on Obama to target
high-volume sellers of guns who are not licensed, using criteria
such as the number of firearms sold and whether a seller
advertises or rents tables at gun shows to determine who should
be forced to obtain a license.
"There are many, many guns that are changing hands without a
background check," said Chelsea Parsons, vice president of guns
and crime policy at the group. Obama would be well within his
executive authority to have the government to widen the number
of sellers who are required to be licensed, she said.
Republicans zeroed in on Obama's attempt to go around
Congress as a questionable way to advance his goals.
"His first impulse is always to take rights away from
law-abiding citizens, and it's wrong," said Republican
presidential candidate Jeb Bush on "Fox News Sunday." "And to
use executive powers he doesn't have is a pattern that is quite
dangerous."
