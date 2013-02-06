By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 6 Lawmakers eager to reduce gun
violence in their states are proposing mandatory liability
insurance for American firearm owners as a new way to limit
deaths and injuries.
Provoked by the Dec. 14 massacre of 20 schoolchildren and
six adults at a school in Newtown, Connecticut, the legislators
hope to harness market forces as another tool for gun control.
Proponents argue that operators of vehicles, for example,
must have liability insurance, so gun owners should as well.
Those who take safety courses, have fewer and safer weapons, and
store them securely could get lower rates than those who did
not, they say.
"We may not be able to reduce intentional shootings as a
result of liability insurance, but I do believe we can reduce
accidental shootings," said David Linsky, a Democratic
representative in Massachusetts who has proposed mandatory
insurance for gun owners.
California on Tuesday became at least the fourth state to
have a liability insurance bill introduced, following
Massachusetts, Maryland and Connecticut.
No state has a gun liability insurance law. Since 2003,
almost two dozen such bills have been rejected nationwide, 15 of
them in New York, according to the National Conference of State
Legislatures.
The liability insurance proposals come as President Barack
Obama is campaigning for stricter federal gun
controls.
Efforts to control guns face an uphill climb politically in
the face of a strong pro-gun lobby, including the National Rifle
Association (NRA), and constitutional protection for firearms
ownership.
"ACCIDENTS DO HAPPEN"
The NRA itself offers "excess personal liability" insurance
of up to $250,000 for hunters and for shooters at competitions
or private ranges, according to its website.
"Because accidents do happen no matter how careful you are,"
the website says.
A Maryland proposal would mandate that anyone possessing a
firearm have liability insurance of at least $250,000. It
requires anyone selling, renting out or transferring a gun to
verify that the person getting it has liability insurance.
Mandating liability insurance would help pay for damage
caused by guns, Linsky said. But the main reason "is to get the
marketplace involved in making gun ownership safer," he said.
NRA spokeswoman Stephanie Samford said the organization
opposed liability insurance for gun owners because it was
"economically discriminatory."
"You don't have to carry insurance to exercise any other
constitutional right," Samford said.
Robert Hartwig, the president of the Insurance Information
Institute in New York, said that since no market now existed for
gun liability insurance lawmakers would have to negotiate
coverage criteria with insurers.
"A legislature could in theory mandate gun liability
coverage, but you cannot require insurers to offer that
coverage," Hartwig said.
If insurers declined to offer coverage, states themselves
might have to set up insurance liability programs, Hartwig said.
Some homeowners' policies cover accidental gun discharges,
but those cases are a small fraction of the millions of claims
filed each year, he said.
The cost of U.S. injuries from firearms was about $174
billion in 2010, including lost work time, medical care and
insurance, according to a breakdown of U.S. Center for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) data by the Pacific Institute for
Research and Evaluation.
Of the 31,328 deaths by firearm in 2010, 1.9 percent were
accidents and 0.8 percent were of undetermined intent, according
to CDC and National Vital Statistics Report numbers on the
institute's website. The rest were suicides and homicides.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Grant
McCool)