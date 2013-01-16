UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
WASHINGTON Jan 16 President Barack Obama on Wednesday called for speedy action on gun control measures and vowed to use "whatever weight this office holds" to make them a reality.
"We can't put this off any longer," Obama said in urging Congress to approve measures requiring universal background checks on gun buyers, and banning assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition clips.
Obama said every day the United States waits to act, the number of people killed from gun violence will keep growing.
"This will not happen unless the American people demand it," he said.
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is contacting advisors for a potential share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.