NEW YORK Jan 2 A suburban New York newspaper
that ignited a furor by publishing the identities of thousands
of residents who hold gun licenses has hired armed security to
guard its staff after receiving an intimidating e-mail, a police
report said.
Among a "large amount of negative correspondence" that White
Plains, New York-based Journal News has received since
publishing permit holders' names was one e-mail in which the
sender "wondered what [the editor] would get in her mail next,"
according to a Clarkstown, New York, police report obtained by
Reuters on Wednesday.
The editor, Caryn McBride, told police the newspaper hired a
private security company whose "employees are armed and will be
on site during business hours," the report said. The guards are
protecting the newspaper's staff and Rockland County offices in
West Nyack, New York.
Police told McBride the e-mail did not contain an explicit
threat that could compel authorities to take action against the
sender. The menacing e-mail was reported to police on Dec. 28.
Calls to the newspaper and the security firm, RGA
Investigations, were not immediately returned.
The Journal News first published an interactive map listing
the names and addresses of thousands of gun permit-holders in
Westchester and Rockland counties, just north of New York City,
on Dec. 24.
The newspaper's editors said they sought the information
after the Dec. 14 shooting deaths of 20 children and six adults
at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, that has
sparked nationwide debate about gun control.
On Tuesday, authorities in nearby Putnam County said they
will refuse to release names of permit-holders to the newspaper.
"There is the rule of law, and there is right and wrong and
the Journal News is clearly wrong," Putnam County Clerk Dennis
Sant said in a statement. "I could not live with myself if one
Putnam pistol permit-holder was put in harm's way, for the sole
purpose of selling newspapers."
State gun-owner groups have called for an advertising
boycott of the newspaper until it takes the map and identities
off its website.
The newspaper, owned by the Gannett Co, sought the
information under the state's Freedom of Information law. It
says the identities are a matter of public record.
The Putnam County clerk said he has received hundreds of
phone calls urging him not to give the information to the paper.
Putnam County officials are to appear on Thursday at a news
conference declaring their intentions, along with state Sen.
Greg Ball, a Patterson, New York, Republican who has said he
will introduce legislation to keep permit information private
except for access by police and prosecutors.
A similar bill he introduced failed in the state Assembly.
The newspaper's editor and publisher have said they expected
the publication of the information to be controversial.
"But we felt sharing information about gun permits in our
area was important in the aftermath of the Newtown shootings,"
said Janet Hasson, president and publisher of The Journal News
Media Group.