NEW YORK Jan 4 New York-area politicians
denounced on Friday a local newspaper that has revealed the
names and addresses of thousands of holders of gun permits, and
they asked state legislators to make such information
confidential.
The decision by the Journal News, which serves the suburbs
just north of New York City in Westchester and Rockland
counties, to publish the identities was "deplorable" and
"reckless," Rockland County legislator Frank Sparaco told a news
conference, adding that it "has posed a serious threat to the
residents of Rockland."
Inmates in local prisons have approached guards to say they
know their home addresses, Rockland County Sheriff Lou Falco
told the news conference.
The newspaper, which is owned by the Gannett Co,
published a map with the names and addresses of permit-holders
in Westchester and Rockland counties on Dec. 24. It did so in
the aftermath of the Dec. 14 massacre of 20 children and six
adults at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.
The publication created an uproar among gun enthusiasts, and
the Journal News felt threatened enough by the outcry over the
map to hire a private security company to protect its employees.
Even so, the newspaper on Dec. 29 said it would publish even
more names, this time for New York's Putnam County.
New York Assemblyman William Magee told Reuters he planned
to re-introduce a bill originally proposed last February that
would make confidential the collective lists of gun
permit-holders in given areas except to law enforcement
agencies. Members of the public would still be able to request
the personal information of individual gun owners under the
bill.
State gun-owner groups have called for an advertising
boycott of the newspaper until it takes the map and identities
off its website.
The newspaper sought the information on permit holders under
New York State's Freedom of Information law. It says the
identities were a matter of public record.
Calls to the newspaper on Friday were not immediately
returned. Officials at Gannett also could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Officials also pressed the newspaper to remove its online
map.
"I don't want to just request - I want to demand - that the
Journal News get those names, and that map, off that website,"
Rockland County Clerk Paul Piperato said.