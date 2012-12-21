* NRA sets news conference at hotel across from White House
* Biden-led group holds first White House meeting
* Two sides of gun-control issue have vast differences in
resources
By David Ingram and Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 One week after a school
shooting that shocked Americans - with many of the 27 victims
buried and time allowed for prayers and investigation - the
National Rifle Association will dive in to the fierce national
debate about gun control.
The largest U.S. gun rights lobby plans a well-coordinated
public entrance to the conversation on how to prevent such
tragedies, starting with a rare news conference on Friday at a
hotel across the street from the White House.
NRA Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre and President David Keene
will then appear on separate Sunday television talk shows for
their first interviews since gunman Adam Lanza killed his
mother, 20 young children and six adults in Newtown,
Connecticut, last Friday.
Inside and outside the NRA, an organization with powerful
ties to politicians in Washington, expectations are the group
will offer condolences and condemn the killings but offer little
in the way of compromise over gun laws.
The group kept largely quiet in the first days after the
Connecticut shooting, citing "common decency" and the need to
allow time for mourning, prayer and a full investigation of the
facts. It broke its silence on Tuesday to say it wanted to
contribute meaningfully to prevent another massacre and
announced its plans for the Friday news conference.
"They will talk about how terrible the violence is, about
helping the victims, about violence in society," said Robert
Spitzer, a professor at the State University of New York at
Cortland and author of "The Politics of Gun Control."
Spitzer said he did not expect the NRA media blitz to lay
out specific plans because so many within the organization
consider the right to own guns absolute.
"If they did, it would contradict the path they have been
following for about the last 35 years," he said. "Much of their
membership would declare war on their leaders."
One NRA board member, Houston lawyer Charles Cotton, said
the NRA should not say much until it hears more from gun-control
supporters like New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
"You can't say specifically what you want to do before you
sit around a table and talk about it," Cotton told Reuters.
NRA board member Bob Barr, a former Georgia congressman,
said he was skeptical any new law would make a difference.
"None of the laws that the gun control folks want to put
into place would have prevented this shooting. I think that's
where we all start from," he said. Even proposed bans on guns
known as assault weapons would not cover all semi-automatic
rifles, he said.
America's unique gun culture means there are hundreds of
millions of firearms in the United States for hunting,
self-defense and leisure, as well as illicit uses. No one knows
how many guns there are because there is no national registry.
About 11,100 Americans died in gun-related killings during
2011, not including suicides, according to preliminary data from
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There were 19,766 suicides by firearms in 2011, the CDC
said.
POLITICAL PRESSURE
The NRA uses political pressure against individual lawmakers
in Congress and in state legislatures to press for loosening
restrictions on gun sales and ownership while promoting hunting
and gun sports.
Gun-control proponents have been pushing for tighter gun
controls since the Newtown, Connecticut, school massacre, the
fourth mass shooting in the United States this year.
President Barack Obama has vowed to present a detailed plan
in January. On Thursday, Vice President Joe Biden held the first
meeting of an interagency effort among Cabinet members and law
enforcement officials.
"The president is absolutely committed to keeping the
promise that he will act," said Biden, who authored a crime bill
in 1994 that included a ban on some semiautomatic rifles that
has since expired. "We have to take action," he said.
Democrats in Congress who favor gun control have called for
quick votes on measures to ban assault weapons or high-capacity
magazines, hoping that the slaying of the 6- and 7-year olds in
Newtown might be enough to win over more lawmakers.
Lanza used a Bushmaster semiautomatic rifle, police said.
The NRA's power is partly due to its large and active
membership, which reportedly has been growing rapidly since the
Newtown shootings. NRA officials did not immediately comment,
but Fox News, citing a source within the organization, said the
group has been adding 8,000 new members a day.
FLOODING LAWMAKERS WITH CALLS
The NRA is frequently described as having 4 million members,
although nonprofit groups are not required to disclose their
membership or how they define the term.
At key moments, such as before votes in Congress, many of
those members flood lawmakers' offices with calls - a tactic few
organizations can pull off, and one that the NRA's opponents
want to imitate.
Mark Glaze, director of Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a group
co-led by Bloomberg, said his group orchestrated tens of
thousands of calls that jammed White House phones on Wednesday.
"It's the kind of thing that makes a difference in public
policy. It's the kind of thing the NRA does very well," Glaze
said. "And that's the kind of movement that we have to build if
we're going to make any kind of difference."
There is a vast difference in resources of the organizations
lining up in the gun debate.
During 2011, the NRA spent $3.1 million on lobbying
lawmakers and federal agencies, while all gun-control groups
combined spent $280,000 - a ratio of 11-to-one - according to
records the groups filed with Congress.
Some of the NRA's money goes to Washington lobbying and law
firms not usually associated with gun rights. SNR Denton, for
instance, represents not only the NRA but major insurance, food
and pharmaceutical companies. Lobbyists there did not return
calls.
On another measure, that of spending on political campaigns,
gun-control organizations have been more competitive.
Independence USA PAC, a vehicle for Bloomberg's personal fortune
on issues including gun control, spent $8.2 million on the 2012
election, compared to the NRA's $18.9 million, according to the
Center for Responsive Politics.
The Brady Campaign to Prevent Violence, named for President
Ronald Reagan's press secretary James Brady who was injured in a
1981 assassination attempt on Reagan, spent $5,816 on the
election, much lower than the $1.7 million it spent on the 2000
election, according to the center.