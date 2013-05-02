By Corrie MacLaggan
AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas May 2 Tens of thousands of
National Rifle Association members gather in Houston this
weekend for the first time since the U.S. Senate rejected a plan
last month to expand background checks for gun buyers, but
officials say attendees will not sit back to celebrate victory.
"We view it as an opening battle in what will be a
multi-year war," said Andrew Arulanandam, a spokesman for the
NRA, which lobbied against the proposal. "We're definitely not
resting on our laurels."
Polls show more than 80 percent of Americans support
expanded background checks, but the proposal to extend
background checks for sales made online and at gun shows fell
six votes shy on April 17 of the 60 votes needed to clear a
procedural hurdle in the Senate.
The proposal, which supporters have vowed to revive, is a
key part of President Barack Obama's gun-control effort sparked
by the school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut.
The vote was a sign of the influence of the gun lobby,
particularly the NRA, which spent $18.6 million in the 2012
campaign cycle, according to the Sunlight Foundation. The NRA
has more than 4 million members.
The NRA gathering in the nation's fourth-largest city, which
starts Friday and continues through Sunday, is billed as a
celebration of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution
setting out the right to bear arms.
The event is expected to draw some 70,000 attendees who can
stroll 400,000 square feet of displays to see the latest
products from firearm manufacturers and hunting outfitters,
check out wildlife art and shooting accessories, or sign up for
hunting trips around the world. It will also draw protesters who
plan to demonstrate for more gun-control measures such as
background checks.
There will also be a Stand and Fight Rally with political
commentator Glenn Beck, a country music jam featuring the Eli
Young Band, and remarks from leading gun rights advocates
including former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, Texas Governor
Rick Perry and Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal.
Since last year's NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in St.
Louis, Missouri, a national debate about gun laws sprang up
after the December shooting at Newtown's Sandy Hook Elementary
School, where 20 children and six adults were killed. In the
months that followed, states including Connecticut, Colorado,
Maryland and New York have passed gun-control laws, while states
such as Arkansas, Wyoming and South Dakota have loosened gun
restrictions.
"Almost from the moment of the tragedy in Newtown, it became
apparent that the ensuing push for a wide variety of new
anti-gun laws had a lot less to do with school safety than it
did with a decades-long crusade to destroy the Second
Amendment," NRA chief executive officer Wayne LaPierre wrote in
an op-ed in the Houston Chronicle published in advance of the
national gathering.
NRA members proposed solutions such as fixing the mental
health system, putting armed guards into schools and enforcing
existing federal laws against drug dealers and gang members with
guns, LaPierre wrote.
"NRA members exemplify everything that's good and right
about America," he wrote.
Those members will be warmly welcomed by leaders in Texas,
including Perry and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, both Republicans.
On Wednesday, Perry celebrated the recent move from
California to Texas of a company called Shield Tactical, which
sells firearm-related gear and training services. Perry's office
said the governor has reached out to more than 30 firearms
manufacturers in states that are considering curbing guns sales
or manufacturing, urging them to move to Texas.
The NRA's opponents are also gearing up for the Houston
event. The local chapter of a group called Moms Demand Action
for Gun Sense in America plans to demonstrate in support of
background-check legislation. Military veterans who disagree
with NRA positions on guns plan an "Occupy the NRA" event.
"The NRA leadership actively worked to block background
checks for gun sales, spreading lies about the Senate bill,"
Lauren Weiner, a spokeswoman for the advocacy group Americans
United for Change, told reporters on Thursday. "The reality is
that the majority of gun owners do, in fact, support these
common-sense reforms."
An online Reuters/Ipsos poll released in January showed that
86 percent of Americans surveyed favored expanded background
checks of all gun buyers. A CBS News/New York Times poll
released on Wednesday showed that 88 percent of Americans
support background checks for all gun buyers and that 59 percent
are disappointed or angry about the recent Senate vote on gun
legislation.
State Representative Garnet Coleman, a Houston Democrat
whose district includes the convention center hosting the NRA
meeting, will not be among the Texas politicians at the event.
"Clearly, the sales and promotion of firearms is big
business," Coleman said. "This is business with politics as the
cloak."