HOUSTON May 5 The National Rifle Association on
Sunday wrapped up its first national meeting of members since
the high-profile mass shootings last year at a movie theater in
Aurora, Colorado, and the Sandy Hook Elementary School in
Newtown, Connecticut.
The convention ended with a prayer breakfast and a
presentation by rock musician Ted Nugent, which was closed to
the media.
Speakers throughout the weekend included NRA Chief Executive
Wayne LaPierre, Texas Governor Rick Perry and former Alaska
Governor Sarah Palin.
Not only was the convention the NRA's first national
gathering of members since the shootings in Colorado and
Connecticut, but it came less than a month after the U.S. Senate
voted down a measure to expand background checks for gun buyers
- a step favored by U.S. President Barack Obama and most
Americans.
An estimated 70,000 attendees at the NRA convention
participated in gun raffles and shooting sports and browsed
among more than 550 booths showing firearms and myriad
gun-related items.
Thermal vision cameras - similar to equipment used by
authorities hunting for Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar
Tsarnaev as he hid in a boat - attracted a crowd of interested
onlookers.
The NRA said it would release a statement on Monday with an
official tally of attendance.
