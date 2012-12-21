WASHINGTON Dec 21 Wayne LaPierre, the head of
the National Rifle Association, on Friday called for armed
police officers and other security measures at every school in
the United States.
"The NRA is going to bring all its knowledge, all its
dedication and all its resources to develop a model National
School Shield emergency response program for every school in
America that wants it," he told a news conference.
LaPierre was speaking at the powerful gun lobby group's
first news conference since a shooting one week ago at a
Connecticut primary school that killed 20 young children and six
adults.