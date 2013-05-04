HOUSTON May 4 The National Rifle Association is
showcasing women members and emphasizing that increasingly it's
not just men who own firearms and oppose gun-control efforts.
Female membership is up, the nation's leading advocate for
gun ownership says, and its revamped website features profiles
of "armed and fabulous" women and describes how women are
bringing "new energy" to the NRA.
"This is the National Rifle Association catering to demand,"
NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam said. "We've seen in the last
few years an increase in women buying guns, joining the National
Rifle Association, enrolling in personal safety classes and
going out and organizing women's-only hunts."
A number of the 550 vendors at the 142nd NRA Annual Meetings
& Exhibits this weekend in Houston also have women in mind. Some
are selling pink NRA T-shirts, and companies such as Concealed
Carrie and Urban Moxy are offering handbags designed for
concealed handguns.
Saleswomen for Urban Moxy - which describes itself as
"loaded with style" - demonstrate how a gun can slide into a
purse's lockable, neoprene-lined pocket.
The meeting of some 70,000 members comes less than a month
after the NRA scored a major victory in Congress when it beat
back a proposal to expand background checks for gun buyers.
The proposal, which supporters have vowed to revive, is a
key part of President Barack Obama's gun-control effort sparked
by the December school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, where
20 children and six adults were killed.
An online Reuters/Ipsos poll released in January showed that
86 percent of Americans surveyed favored expanded background
checks of all gun buyers.
A CBS News/New York Times poll released on Wednesday showed
that 88 percent of Americans support background checks for all
gun buyers and that 59 percent are disappointed or angry about
the recent Senate vote on gun legislation.
TAKING AWAY FREEDOMS?
The NRA works assiduously to defend the Second Amendment to
the U.S. Constitution that sets out the right to bear arms. NRA
member Cindy Chambers of Houston said the background-check
proposal targets law-abiding gun owners, not criminals.
"We take our freedoms seriously," said Chambers, who owns a
travel company. "I'm just right of center, but when the
government decides to take away freedoms given to us by law, we
are re-energized to defend those rights."
Chambers attended the 7th Annual NRA Women's Leadership
Forum Luncheon & Auction on Friday at River Oaks Country Club.
"It was so empowering today to walk into a room full of an
array of women with the same mindset," said another lunch
attendee, Houston culinary instructor Molly Fowler.
There was also an NRA Women New Energy Reception on Friday
evening, and the NRA this weekend was offering a three-day
pistol instructor training course for women.
The NRA will not say how many of its 5 million members are
women. But Arulanandam said the NRA's women's-only hunts had
grown from only two or three sparsely attended events each year
to dozens across the world.
Men typically buy guns for recreational purposes, while
women tend to get them for self-protection, then later use them
for other purposes, Arulanandam said.
'FEAR AND PARANOIA'
For Fowler, it was an intruder on her property that prompted
her to get a concealed handgun license, she said.
"Owning guns is made into such a heinous, horrible thing,
and it's not," Fowler said. "My dad had a gun case that wasn't
locked, but we were educated from an early age. We knew they
were dangerous, we knew right from wrong, we knew they weren't
toys."
Kellye Bowman, co-leader of the Houston chapter of Moms
Demand Action, a group formed after the Connecticut school
shooting to push for gun control, said the NRA was "trying to
terrify women with misinformation about crime."
"They create fear and paranoia," Bowman said.
This week the NRA Women's Network announced a new and
improved NRA Women website, sponsored by the gun manufacturer
Smith & Wesson Corp..
"Our mission is to expose the public to the female face of
the NRA," the group said in a Facebook posting.
In a video on the NRA Women site, champion pistol shooter
Julie Golob says she has been sending letters and emails to
elected officials to tell them gun owners come from all walks of
life.
The video also features advocate Natalie Foster, who says
authorities do not understand what it is like to be a woman who
needs protection from an abusive ex-spouse.
"I don't think you can overstate how critical it is for
women to get engaged with what's going on right now," says
Foster, founder of the website Girl's Guide to Guns.